Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Saturday, October 1
Jessica Cook, 45, El Dorado, shoplifting
Gary Cook, 45, El Dorado, shoplifting
Shaketria Sparks, 23, Tatum, TX, shoplifting
Tuesday, October 4
Nakieva Moddies, 18, Magnolia, failure to appear
Jesse Snider, 44, Magnolia, failure to appear
Devante Williams, 27, Waldo, failure to appear
Wednesday, October 5
Derrick Waller, 35, Magnolia, failure to appear
Thursday, October 6
Bobby Young, 46, Magnolia, failure to appear
Junior Russ, 32, Magnolia, failure to appear
Friday, October 7
Anthony Massey, 29, Magnolia, domestic battery 3rd
Shane Siegel, 41, Trenton, FL, possession of a firearm
Linda Willis, 36, Waldo, hindering apprehension
Saturday, October 8
Erick Moore, 19, Camden, no seat belt, possession intoxicating liquor by minor, carrying a weapon
Quandrevous Hollins, 19, Dermott, no seat belt, possession intoxicating liquor by minor, carrying a weapon, possession of Schedule I and II substances
Kadeen Rector, 19, Camden, no seat belt, possession intoxicating liquor by minor, carrying a weapon
Emilee Tatom, 23, Magnolia, shoplifting
Michell Hayes, 41, Saltillo, MS, driving while intoxicated, possession of Schedule I and II substances, possession of an instrument of crime, refusal breath or blood test, no seat belt
Sunday, October 9
Tyler Johnson, 19, El Dorado, public intoxication
Darien Pickings, 32, Magnolia, disorderly conduct
Patrick Brown, 26, Magnolia, reckless driving, driving while intoxicated, open container, caring a weapon
Ozunder Brown, 47, Magnolia, theft of property
Monday, October 10
Ralph McDowell, 69, Magnolia, battery 2nd, failure to appear
Devonte Emory, 25, Hope, arrest for another agency