Police

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.

Saturday, October 1

Jessica Cook, 45, El Dorado, shoplifting

Gary Cook, 45, El Dorado, shoplifting

Shaketria Sparks, 23, Tatum, TX, shoplifting

Tuesday, October 4

Nakieva Moddies, 18, Magnolia, failure to appear

Jesse Snider, 44, Magnolia, failure to appear

Devante Williams, 27, Waldo, failure to appear

Wednesday, October 5

Derrick Waller, 35, Magnolia, failure to appear

Thursday, October 6

Bobby Young, 46, Magnolia, failure to appear

Junior Russ, 32, Magnolia, failure to appear

Friday, October 7

Anthony Massey, 29, Magnolia, domestic battery 3rd

Shane Siegel, 41, Trenton, FL, possession of a firearm

Linda Willis, 36, Waldo, hindering apprehension

Saturday, October 8

Erick Moore, 19, Camden, no seat belt, possession intoxicating liquor by minor, carrying a weapon

Quandrevous Hollins, 19, Dermott, no seat belt, possession intoxicating liquor by minor, carrying a weapon, possession of Schedule I and II substances

Kadeen Rector, 19, Camden, no seat belt, possession intoxicating liquor by minor, carrying a weapon

Emilee Tatom, 23, Magnolia, shoplifting

Michell Hayes, 41, Saltillo, MS, driving while intoxicated, possession of Schedule I and II substances, possession of an instrument of crime, refusal breath or blood test, no seat belt

Sunday, October 9

Tyler Johnson, 19, El Dorado, public intoxication

Darien Pickings, 32, Magnolia, disorderly conduct

Patrick Brown, 26, Magnolia, reckless driving, driving while intoxicated, open container, caring a weapon

Ozunder Brown, 47, Magnolia, theft of property

Monday, October 10

Ralph McDowell, 69, Magnolia, battery 2nd, failure to appear

Devonte Emory, 25, Hope, arrest for another agency

