The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission noted one recompletion and issued one permit last week in the South Arkansas oilpatch.
Quanico Oil & Gas of El Dorado recompleted the Kelly A-1, Section 9-187S-14W in the Champagnolle Field of Union County. Total depth was to 6,048 feet in the Cotton Valley Zone, with perforations between 4,124 and 4,130 feet. Daily production is 50 barrels of 38-gravity oil. Work was finished January 14.
Quanico Oil & Gas was issued a permit for the Spencer-Townsend No. 2, 280 feet FWL and 2,265.88 feet FNL in Section 15-17S-14W in the Champagnolle Field of Union County. Permit depth is to 3,300 feet with a measured depth of 3,300 feet in the Travis Peak Field. Sewell Drilling is the contractor. Work began January 24.