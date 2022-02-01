The $1,250,000 sale of a commercial property in Magnolia highlighted recent real estate transactions in Magnolia and Columbia County.
The 2,432 SF Oil and Lube Express at 701 E. Main St. changed hands December 30, 2021. David and Melinda Haney sold the property to Driven Brands, Inc. No mortgage information was available for this sale. Mr. and Mrs. Haney bought the property July 15, 2008, for $206,000 from Stephen and Tina Hardy by warranty deed.
The sale of 31 acres on January 7, along with a 2,064 SF house and a 960 SF house on Columbia 48 at Emerson brought $305,000. Matthew Thomas Peace (executor of the estate of Thomas Merrell Peace Jr.) sold the property to Justin Lamar Sneed and Vanessa Lea Sneed. The Sneeds financed this sale with a $383,450 mortgage from Peoples Bank. Matthew Thomas Peace and Melanie Peace Gary acquired this property May 5, 2021, by affidavit of heirship from Thomas M. Peace Jr.
A 1,456 SF house and 59 acres on Columbia 41 in Magnolia sold January 11 for $155,000. Michael L. Cloud and Laura S. Cloud sold the property to Alight Timber Investments, LLC, backed by a mortgage of $155,000 from Farmers Bank and Trust. Mr. and Mrs. Cloud received this property October 29, 2018, by donation deed from Michael L. Cloud.
A 2,787 SF house on Hazel Circle in Magnolia changed hands January 11 for $248,000. Christopher Tollett and spouse Rebecca Anderson sold the property to Bryan Sanders. Mr. Sanders financed this transaction with a $248,000 mortgage from Mortgage Research Center, LLC, d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans of Columbia, MO. Christopher Tollett acquired the house June 13, 2017, from Chelsea Tollett by quitclaim deed. Christopher and Chelsea Tollett purchased the property November 24, 2015, for $250,000 from the Michael and Emily Fritzler Living Trust by trustee’s deed.
A 1,308 SF house and 0.71 acre on Columbia 78 in Waldo sold January 13 for $142,000. Dexter Dees sold the property to Christina Odom, who financed the sale with a $143,434 mortgage from Highlands Residential Mortgage, Ltd., of Allen, TX. Dees bought this property July 13, 2015, for $108,000 from Cody and Brandy Chisholm by warranty deed.
A 2,373 SF house on Chaffin Lane in Magnolia sold December 29, 2021, for $271,000. Barbara Ann Henderson purchased the house from Michael Thomas McCarty and Kimberly Dawn McCarty. Henderson financed this sale with a mortgage of $261,955 from Everett Financial, Inc., d/b/a Supreme Lending of Dallas. Mr. and Mrs. McCarty bought this property January 28, 2021, for $235,000 from Mercedes C. Ray and Jason Ray by warranty deed.
The sale of 10 acres on Columbia 405 in Magnolia on January 12 brought $208,460. McWilliams Tree Farm, LLC, sold the property to Sam Ware. Samuel Alan Ware and Alexandria J. Ware financed this sale with a $177,191 mortgage from Bodcaw Bank. McWilliams Tree Farm, LLC, acquired this property November 30, 2012, from Gerane S. McWilliams by warranty deed.
A 2,242 SF house and 6.50 acres on Columbia 433 in Magnolia changed hands January 14 for $265,000. Patrick Dodd and Sarah Dodd sold the property to Phillip Scott Brice and Stacie Brice. Mr. and Mrs. Brice financed this sale with a mortgage of $251,750 from TEXAR Federal Credit Union. The Dodds purchased this property November 2, 2017, for $220,000 from Blake B. and Morgan Watson by warranty deed.
The sale of a 1,700 SF house and 2.90 acres on Columbia 85 at Emerson brought $110,000 on November 11, 2021. Charles Taylor and Janita Taylor sold the property to Ryan Rockett, who financed the sale with a $99,000 mortgage from M&T Bank of Buffalo, NY. The Taylors acquired this property December 18, 2019, from Billy Taylor and Nancy Taylor et al, by warranty deed.
Cartus Financial Corporation purchased 4.19 acres and a 3,867 SF house on Whippoorwill Road in Magnolia, along with a 0.318-acre tract for $569,000 from Justin Routon and Sarah Routon on December 13, 2021. No mortgage information was available on this transaction. Routon purchased this property August 31, 2017, for $445,000 from Scot N. and Tommye Croft by warranty deed.
This same property was sold December 28, 2021, by Cartus Financial Corporation to Korey Keith and Kim Keith for $569,000. The Keiths financed this sale with a $562,135.85 mortgage from Peoples Bank. No previous ownership information was available on Cartus Financial Corporation.
A land sale on January 20 brought $350,000. Buckhorn Land Company, Inc., sold 54.42 acres on Adkins Drive in Magnolia to SL Crowell Properties, LLC. SL Crowell Properties financed this transaction with a mortgage of $350,000 from Farmers Bank and Trust. Buckhorn Land Company purchased this land December 13, 1996, for $325,000 by warranty deed from Bettie J. Shackelford.
A 1,884 SF home on Sunset Boulevard in Magnolia sold January 21 for $250,000. John W. Morgan and Betty S. Morgan purchased the property from Kenneth Cole and Kathy Cole. No mortgage information was available on this transaction. Mr. and Mrs. Cole purchased the property June 19, 2015, for $200,000 from Cindy Martin Real Estate, Inc., by warranty deed.
Land totaling 64.99 acres and 1.00 acre on Columbia 31 in Waldo was sold January 21 for $130,000. Bradley Edington and Tiffany Edington bought the property from Dale's Service Center, LLC. This sale included a 1,764 SF house and a 480 SF house. Mr. and Mrs. Edington financed this purchase with a mortgage of $131,790.70 from Peoples Bank. Alan Dale Looney acquired this property October 5, 1998, for $75,000.
The sale of a 2,915 SF house and 1.05 acre, along with a 0.70-acre tract on Columbia 526 in Magnolia on January 21 netted $295,000. Gary P. Rea and Sondra E. Rea sold the property to Trey McKinley Selph and Jessica LeeMae Selph, backed by a $280,250 mortgage from Everett Financial, Inc., d/b/a Supreme Lending of Dallas Mr. and Mrs. Rea bought this property November 14, 2001, for $3,000 from Gwyneth Sue Rowe by warranty deed.
A 1,892 SF house and 0.145 acre on Columbia 78 at Waldo brought $240,000 on January 20. Jeffry and Fonda Miller sold the property to William Robert Baxley III and Alana Baxley. The Baxleys financed this sale with a mortgage of $228,000 from Rocket Mortgage, LLC, f/k/a Quicken Loans of Detroit. The Millers purchased the property October 13, 2011, for $105,000 from Brandy Sue Howell Camp and David Jeremy Camp by warranty deed.
A land sale January 21 netted a $800,000 price tag. Walter Vandy Tullos III and Beverly E. Tullos sold several tracts off Hwy. 98 at Emerson to the Jewell Byron Grimmett Jr., M.D. 2015 Trust. No mortgage information was available on this sale. This transaction included 40 acres, 80 acres, and 40 acres in Section 1, Township 19 South, Range 20 West; 40 acres and 80 acres in Section 2, Township 19 South, Range 20 West; also, tracts in Section 11, Township 19 South, Range 20 West. Mr. Tullos acquired this property June 23, 2010, from the interests of Christopher Thornton by quitclaim deed.
Land totaling 86.67 acres off Hwy. 82 and Columbia 36 in Magnolia (Section 5, Township 17 South, Range 19 West) sold January 21 for $135,000. Gammye Moore and Ivy Moore purchased the land from Thomas Edward Ross and Beth Ford Ross (co-trustees of the Ross Family Trust), John Stephen Ford and Sharon Ford, and Ronald M. Ford and Donna K. Ford. No mortgage information was available on this sale. The Ross Family Living Trust acquired 33 acres April 4, 2001, by warranty deed from Beth Ford Ross. John Stephen Ford acquired 20 acres December 10, 1997, from Isabel Cobb Ford by warranty deed. Ronald M. Ford acquired 33 acres December 10, 1997, by warranty deed from Isabell Cobb Ford.
A 3,314 SF house and 6.74 acres on Hwy. 82 East in Magnolia sold January 25 for $366,000. Roger and Toni Thomas sold the property to Jordan and Callie Delsing, who financed the sale with a $347,000 mortgage from North American Savings Bank, FSB, of Grandview, MO. Mr. and Mrs. Thomas purchased this property May 29, 2020, for $316,000 from the Seth and Meagan Jean Living Trust by warranty deed.
The sale of a 1,879 SF house on Mimosa Circle in Magnolia on January 26 rang up at $140,000. Farmers Bank and Trust by Todd Smith (personal representative of the estate of Anna H. Russell) sold the property to David Braswell and Susan Braswell. Also included in this sale was a 1,280 SF house on Dudney Road, sold by Farmers Bank and Trust by Todd Smith (successor trustee of the Anna H. Russell Trust). The Braswells financed this sale with a mortgage of $143,000 from Bodcaw Bank. The Russell Estate acquired the Mimosa Circle property September 24, 2009, from Barney Gaston Russell Jr. by other transaction. The Russell Trust acquired the Dudney Road property January 1, 1983, from Barney G. Russell Jr. etux.