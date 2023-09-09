Final divorce decrees in Columbia County in September 2023 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first.
Barry John Kyle versus Kristina Maria Fisher. September 6. Married June 26, 2020.
Matthew Steven Reeves versus Jane Elizabeth Reeves. September 6. Defendant is restored to the name of Jana Elizabeth Hooks.
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County in August 2023 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first.
Ladonna Walker versus James Walker. August 11. Plaintiff is restored to the maiden name of LaDonna Jean McDowell.
Anthony L. Wright versus Melinda F. Wright. August 11.
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County in July 2023 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first.
Jerrodrick Livingston versus Tyesha Henderson Livingston. July 13. Married May 10, 2016. Defendant is restored to the maiden name of Tyesha Henderson.
Krista Greer versus Roger Todd Greer. July 12. Plaintiff is restored to her former name of Krysta Lynn Langford.
Gavin Gene Morgan versus Mindy Jane Morgan. July 5. Married September 9, 2000.
Cory Jackson versus Iesha Jackson. July 3. Married August 1, 2020. Defendant restored to the maiden name of IIesha Taylor. July 3
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County in June 2023 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first.
Adrianne Gulley versus Kent Moore. June 29.
Cindy Davis versus Willie Allen Davis. Married July 28, 2014. June 27.
Hunter Nash versus Susanna Nash. June 21.
Karen Pate versus Wesley Pate. June 21. Plaintiff is restored to the maiden name of Karen Ainsworth.
Kristina Michelle Givens versus Michael Brian Givens. June 21. Plaintiff is restored to her former name of Kristina Michelle Bostick.
John A. Braswell versus Crosby A. Braswell. June 8. The defendant is returned to the surname of Crisp.
Beatha Uwamahoro versus Rikendel Allen West. June 7.
Michael White versus Veronica White. June 5.
James Collins versus Rebbecca Collins. June 5
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County in May 2023 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first.
Josef L. Easter versus Kasi N. Easter. May 22. Kasi Easter is restored to her former name of Gilmore.
Henry Frank Cunningham versus Sheila Louise Owen-Cunningham May 10. Married January 5, 1988.
Casey M. Pruitt versus Ronnie E. Pruitt. May 10. Plaintiff is restored to her maiden name of Casey Morgan Farris.
Crystal L. Brock versus James R. Johnson. May 3.
Payton Dauzat-Brown versus William Trenton Brown, May 1. Married September 10, 2022. Plaintiff is restored to her maiden name of Payton Dauzat.
Taylor Nichols versus Jennifer Nichols. May 1. Married August 20, 2022