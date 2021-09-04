Le’Kamerin “Kam” Tolbert, one of four men accused of killing Southern Arkansas University student Joshua Keshun Smith in August 2020, will have a bond hearing at 10 a.m. Monday, October 11.
This hearing is expected to take a day and a half and will include five to six witnesses, primarily staff from Tolbert’s high school, Joe T. Robinson in Little Rock, said his attorney, Robby Golden of Little Rock.
The hearing allows people who know the accused to testify toward their past character and personality.
“I don’t know how much preparation the state will have but we have enough to reach our burden,” 13th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Rogers said Thursday in Judge David Talley’s courtroom.
Talley wanted to know if the defense and prosecution have been in talks about the clients accused in the murder.
“We’ve had some general discussions but nothing specific,” Rogers said.
The bond hearing will take place in the Justice and Detention Center courtroom. Most people from Little Rock expected to appear on Zoom to make participation more convenient.
Another man accused in the murder in the parking lot across Jackson Street from the Reynolds Center parking lot, Odies Wilson IV, already has his jury trial set for January 10-20, 2022. The trial was previously set for that date because Wilson’s attorney, Ron Davis of Little Rock and Talley could not find a free two-week period between them before that time span.
“We are trying all four of them in separate trials and that will take a whole year to do so,” Rogers said. “We can’t subject Tolbert to the same jury as in the Wilson case.”
Rogers said Wilson’s attorney, Ron Davis of Little Rock, had been expected in court Thursday but had a conflict.
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Rainwater said in May that the state did not recommend waiving the death penalty.
Arrested with Tolbert and Wilson with the case were Quincy Isaiah Lewis of Little Rock and Shaivonn “Shakey” Robinson of Vacherie, LA. Tolbert and Lewis are half-brothers. Wilson, Tolbert and Robinson were members of the SAU football team at the time of the crime. Lewis was not an SAU student.
The shooting, described in an affidavit as a drug deal gone wrong, happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Smith, 21, a senior engineering physics major, was killed and another SAU student, Lucas Sharp, was shot.
The affidavit does not finger the shooter but does list marijuana as the reason that two groups of men met early that Tuesday morning in the parking lot on August 11, the first day of the 2020 fall semester.
All four suspects remain in the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility.
According to his obituary, Smith, of Sparkman, was nine hours short of receiving a degree in physics from SAU. Smith is survived by his parents, one sister and two brothers.
Smith's death is believed to be the first on-campus homicide in SAU's history.