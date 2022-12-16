Columbia County real estate transactions recorded November 28 - December 8 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes four land sales and three residential sales.
A land sale on November 28 netted $196,170. WDR Investments, LLC, sold 30.18 acres to Chad A. Daniel and Jamie A. Daniel. No mortgage information was available on this sale. This property is located in the SW/4 SW/4, SE/4 SW/4 Section 32, Township 16 South, Range 20 West. This property is along County Road 47 northeast of the Magnolia city limits. No prior sales information was available on this transaction.
The sale of a 3,162 SF house on Briarwood in Magnolia rang up at $430,000 on December 2. Matthew T. Speake and Brittany E. Speake sold the home to Greg A. Fuller and Sandra G. Sorters. Mr. Fuller backed the sale with a mortgage of $295,472.14 from Bodcaw Bank of Stamps. Mr. and Mrs. Speake purchased this house May 7, 2018, for $386,511 from Max and Debbie Story by warranty deed.
A land sale totaling 100 acres off Arkansas 98 on November 10 brought $115,700. Charles E. Roberson (trustee of the Gerald T. Roberson Revocable Trust) and Charles E. Roberson (individually) sold the acreage to Ax'em Timber Services, Inc. Ax'em Timber Services financed this sale with a mortgage of $97,750 from Citizens Bank of Batesville. The 20-acre tract was conveyed December 16, 2013, to the Gerald T. Roberson Revocable Trust by Stevie Joe and Faye Roberson by warranty deed; on January 17, 2011, from Gerald T. and Madolon J. Roberson; and on November 18, 2010, from the Andrew Thomas Roberson Family Trust to Gerald Thomas Roberson and Stevie Joe Roberson by trustees' deed. The 80-acre tract was conveyed December 16, 2013, from Stevie Joe and Faye Roberson to Gerald T. Roberson by warranty deed; on January 17, 2011, from Gerald T. Roberson and Madelon J. Roberson by warranty deed to the Gerald T. Roberson Revocable Trust; and November 18, 2010, from the Andrew Thomas Roberson Family Trust to Gerald Thomas Roberson and Stevie Joe Roberson by trustees' deed.
A 2,696 SF house and 7.00 acres on Columbia 7 in Emerson sold December 6 for $425,000. Jordan G. Baker and Amanda L. Baker sold the home to Royce Wayne McQuiston and Cecil McQuiston, who financed the purchase with a mortgage of $200,000 from Rocket Mortgage, LLC, of Detroit, Michigan. Mr. and Mrs. Baker purchased this house October 15, 2019, for $390,000 from Danny E. and Rebecca J. Fitzpatrick by warranty deed.
The sale of a 3,174 SF house on Timberlane in Magnolia rang up at $160,000 on December 4. Naeshel Renita Tucker sold the house to Mark Smith. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Naeshel Tucker acquired this property June 12, 2022, from Ocie Williams and Stanley Wesley by quitclaim deed.
The sale of 80 acres off Columbia 1 in the Taylor area on December 7 brought $150,000. Moore Land and Timber, LLC (by and through Charles H. Moore, manager and member) sold the property to Red River Hardwood, LLC. No mortgage information was available on this sale. This property was conveyed December 15, 2011, from Lillian Gladys Moore to Moore Land and Timber, LLC, by warranty deed.
A land sale involving 70 acres on Columbia 223 on December 8 netted $105,000. DGB Properties, LLC, sold the acreage to Stanley R. Hayes. No mortgage information was available on this sale. DGB Properties purchased this land December 14, 2018, for $126,825 from Tekla D. Barr, Barton C. Dodson and Allison Dodson, and Debbie D. White and Michael J. White by warranty deed.