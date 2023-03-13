Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in March 2023 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first.
Brandon Lee Cranford, 29, of Taylor and Caitlin Denis Neill, 23, of Taylor, March 10.
Marcus Pierre Hall, 48, of Magnolia and Marquita Nicole Thomas, 37, of Magnolia, March 9.
Robert T. Denmon, 52, of Minden, LA and Carrie Lynn Edwards, 53, of Springhill, LA, March 8.
Joseph Brandon Modisette, 35, of Sarepta, LA and Jessica Lynn McCown, 30, of Sarepta, LA, March 1.