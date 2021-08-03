Limited activity was reported last week to the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission.
Mission Creek Operating Co. of Magnolia finished the workover of the Willis A. Whitehead UB Unit 1, located in Section 17-18S-21W in the Dorcheat Macedonia Field of Columbia County. Total depth was to 8,805 feet in the Cotton Valley Zone, with perforations between 6,865 and 8,782 feet. Daily production is 38.39 barrels of oil and 45 mcf of natural gas. Work was completed June 23.
Mission Creek recompleted the Willis No. 4, Section 17-18S-21W in the Dorcheat Macedonia Field of Columbia County. Total depth was to 6,650 feet in the Pettit Zone, with perforations between 5,208 and 5,216 feet. There was no production listed. Work was finished June 17.
