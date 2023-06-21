Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual.
Friday, June 9
Kevin Christopher, 36, TexARKana, driving on suspended driver’s license, no proof liability insurance, obstruction of a government operation, possession of drug paraphernalia
Sunday, June 11
James Jackson, 42, Magnolia, criminal trespass
Monday, June 12
April Threadgill, 41, Magnolia, six counts forgery 2nd degree, three counts financial identity fraud
Wednesday, June 14
Stefan Jones, 25, Magnolia, criminal mischief, aggravated cruelty to animals
Taylor Fitzgerald, 32, Stamps, theft of property over $1,000, financial identity fraud
Thursday, June 15
William Mosley, 41, El Dorado, violation of protection order
Camesha Hardin, 29, Magnolia, failure to appear
Saturday, June 17
Kordero Penigar, 27, Magnolia, robbery theft of property under $1,000
Anthony Easter, 50, Magnolia, fleeing by vehicle, disorderly conduct, reckless driving, failure to yield at stop sign, resisting arrest
James Jackson, 42, Magnolia, criminal trespass, terroristic threatening
Shalicia Odie, 40, Rowlett TX, theft of property under $1,000
Logan Johnson, 19, Magnolia, terroristic threatening
Sunday, June 18
Lindsey French, 55, Magnolia, domestic battering 3rd degree, possession of marijuana
Sidney Hampton, 50, Magnolia, domestic battering 3rd degree
Derrick Smith, 38, North Little Rock, failure to appear, criminal trespass, theft of property under $1,000
Janiya Sharp, 18, Magnolia, battery 3rd degree
Monday, June 19
Rapheal Hempstead, 29, Magnolia, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief 1st degree
Jason Jacobs, 37, Magnolia, disorderly conduct