Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual.

Friday, June 9

Kevin Christopher, 36, TexARKana, driving on suspended driver’s license, no proof liability insurance, obstruction of a government operation, possession of drug paraphernalia

Sunday, June 11

James Jackson, 42, Magnolia, criminal trespass

Monday, June 12

April Threadgill, 41, Magnolia, six counts forgery 2nd degree, three counts financial identity fraud

Wednesday, June 14

Stefan Jones, 25, Magnolia, criminal mischief, aggravated cruelty to animals

Taylor Fitzgerald, 32, Stamps, theft of property over $1,000, financial identity fraud

Thursday, June 15

William Mosley, 41, El Dorado, violation of protection order

Camesha Hardin, 29, Magnolia, failure to appear

Saturday, June 17

Kordero Penigar, 27, Magnolia, robbery theft of property under $1,000

Anthony Easter, 50, Magnolia, fleeing by vehicle, disorderly conduct, reckless driving, failure to yield at stop sign, resisting arrest

James Jackson, 42, Magnolia, criminal trespass, terroristic threatening

Shalicia Odie, 40, Rowlett TX, theft of property under $1,000

Logan Johnson, 19, Magnolia, terroristic threatening

Sunday, June 18

Lindsey French, 55, Magnolia, domestic battering 3rd degree, possession of marijuana

Sidney Hampton, 50, Magnolia, domestic battering 3rd degree

Derrick Smith, 38, North Little Rock, failure to appear, criminal trespass, theft of property under $1,000

Janiya Sharp, 18, Magnolia, battery 3rd degree

Monday, June 19

Rapheal Hempstead, 29, Magnolia, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief 1st degree

Jason Jacobs, 37, Magnolia, disorderly conduct

