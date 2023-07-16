Columbia County real estate transactions recorded June 30 - July 10 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes nine residential sales, one commercial sale, and two land sales.
A 1,501 SF house on North Dudney Road in Magnolia sold June 30 for $145,000. Kyle Crumpler and Melanie Crumpler sold the home to Dayne Schicktanz, who financed the sale with a mortgage of $116,000 from United Fidelity Funding Corporation of Kansas City, Missouri. Mr. and Mrs. Crumpler purchased this house June 13, 2018, for $125,000 from JLW Investments LLC by corporate warranty deed.
A land sale in Magnolia on June 30 netted $110,000. Steve's Outdoor Investments, LLC, sold two tracts to Tommy Garland. This included a 12.47-acre tract off Whippoorhill Road and a 0.37- acre tract on Whippoorhill Road. No mortgage information was available on this sale. This property was conveyed June 19, 2008, by quitclaim deed from Stephen and Keitha Rogers to Steve's Outdoor Investments.
The sale of 6 acres and a 1,728 SF house on Columbia 48 East in Emerson rang up at $266,500 on June 30. Dusty L. Shepherd and Stephanie L. Shepherd sold the property to Robert I. Young Jr. and Deborah Sue Zepp. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Mr. and Mrs. Shepherd purchased this property June 1, 2011, for $155,000 from Jonathan Eric Dennis by warranty deed.
A 0.17-acre tract on South Railroad Avenue in Taylor sold July 3 for $225,000. Bobby Joe Woods and Jane Benson Woods, along with Joey Woods and Cathryn Woods, sold the property to William McGuffin and Cynthia McGuffin. No mortgage information was available on this sale. This property was conveyed December 28, 1990, for $2,000 by Rufus Stuart etal to Bobby Joe Woods and Jane Benson Woods et al by warranty deed.
A 3,254 SF house on Lawton Circle in Magnolia sold July 7 for $335,000. John Braswell and Crosby Crisp sold the home to Roy M. Waters and Angela P. Waters. Mr. and Mrs. Waters financed this purchase with a mortgage of $268,000 from Cadence Bank of Tupelo, Mississippi. John Braswell and Crosby Crisp purchased this house May 30, 2018, for $245,000 from Kory Waller and Roxie Waller by warranty deed.
A 1,484 SF house on Bluebird Hill Drive in Magnolia sold July 7 for $168,000. Shelby Funderburk Bakenhus and Dustin Bakenhus sold the home to Crosby Crisp, who backed the sale with a mortgage of $168,000 from Farmers Bank and Trust Company. Shelby Funderburk purchased this house February 18, 2020, for $152,000 from David and Haley Bell by warranty deed.
The sale of a 2,580 SF house on Azalea Street in Magnolia netted $295,000 on July 7.
Bobby Heinze and Mary Heinze sold the home to Jeremy Goddard and Molly Goddard. No mortgage information was available on this sale. This property was conveyed March 27, 2017, for $44,000 to Mary Heinze by Stephen Warnock Morgan by warranty deed.
A 3,429 SF house on North Lakewood Street in Magnolia sold July 7 for $480,000. Suzanne Morgan sold the home to Bobby Heinze and Mary Heinze. No mortgage information was available on this sale. This property was conveyed June 22, 2022, from Stephen Morgan et al to Suzanne Morgan by trustee's deed.
The sale of a 3,772 SF house on Chaffin Lane in Magnolia rang up at $410,000 on July 5. Ronald Douglas Nance Sr. and Misty Amanda Nance sold the house to Michael S. Murray and Judy V. Murray. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Ronald Nance purchased this house September 25, 2020, for $337,000 from Charles K. and Amanda A. Barker by warranty deed.
A 1,672 SF house on Chinquepin Drive in Magnolia sold July 10 for $185,000. Denny Hutchinson sold the home to Kyle Crumpler and Melanie Crumpler, who financed the purchase with a mortgage of $166,500 from Farmers Bank and Trust Company. Denny Hutchinson bought this house October 30, 2014, for $132,000 from Michael J. and Melissa R. Britt by warranty deed.
The sale of 15 acres and a 2,262 SF house on Hwy. 19 South in Magnolia netted $250,000 on July 12. John Sanders and Reece McDonald sold the property to Neil A. Blakely, who financed the sale with a mortgage of $205,256.50 from Farm Credit Services of Western Arkansas, FLCA, of Russellville. John Sanders and Reece McDonald bought this property November 3, 2022, for $190,000 from Bryan A. and Catherine Cromeans by warranty deed.
A commercial sale on July 10 rang up at $152,000. This included 17.09 acres on 700 and 710 Columbia 61 in Magnolia, along with a 2,040 SF storage warehouse, a 3,916 SF office building, a 672 SF mobile home, and a 840 SF mobile home. This is the former Pittman's Landscape property. Soraya L. Fears and Michael Fears sold the property to Dawood Aydani and Lenarda J. Aydani. Mr. and Mrs. Aydani financed this sale with a mortgage of $129,000 from Farmers Bank and Trust Company. Soraya and Michael Fears purchased this property March 27, 2018, for $176,000 from Phyllis Disotell as Commissioner by commissioner's deed.