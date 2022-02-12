Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in February 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first.
Kenneth J. Williamson, 59, of Waldo and Diana Cecile Brinkley, 52, of Waldo, February 4.
Jonathan Michael Ray Williams, 24, of Waldo and Caitlin Paulette Osterhoudt, 20, February 4.
Michael Tyler Purtzer, 23, of Magnolia and Ashley Brooke Barnes, 28, of Magnolia, February 4.
Isaiah Nathanial Lewis, 20, of Buckner and Tiffany Marie Edwards, 24, of Buckner, February 4.
Jonathan Aaron Aultman, 41, of Farmerville, LA, and Lindsay Marie Booth, 38, of Farmerville, February 4.
Greg Bernard Zackery Jr., 28, of Magnolia and Ashanti JMia Robinson, 25, of Magnolia.
Caleb Daniel Davis, 40, of Lawton, OK and Diana Rae Newman, 36, of Monroe, LA, February 2.