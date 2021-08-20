Columbia County real estate transactions recorded July 26-August 19 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State.
PULPWOOD PURCHASE
A land purchase on July 26 by Arkansas Pulpwood Company, Inc., brought a price tag of $416,000. These tracts are in the vicinity of Columbia 33 South and Columbia 155 in Waldo. Susan Jean Norwood sold 3/8 of an undivided interest in 80 acres in the S/2 SE/4 S-24, T-16S, R-22W; 3/8 of an undivided interest in 90 acres in the NE/4, E/2 NW/4 S-25, T-16S, R-22W; along with 1/2 of an undivided interest in 71.38 acres in the SW/4 SE/4 NE/4, Fractional NE/4, N/2 SE/4, W/2 NW/4 NE/4, SW/4 NE/4, S-30, T-16S, R-21W. Arkansas Pulpwood financed this sale with a mortgage of $416,000 from Farmers Bank & Trust. Norwood acquired this property August 15, 2007 from Jean Norwood, then on March 19, 2012 from the interest of Susan Norwood Rodriguez to Susan Jean Norwood by quitclaim deed.
TALL TIMBER SALE
A 2,380 SF house on Tall Timber Drive in Magnolia sold August 4 for $261,000. Chase Burns and Ravyn Brooke Burns sold the property to Michael Braswell, who financed the deal with a $247,950 mortgage from Rocket Mortgage, LLC, of Detroit, Michigan, f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC. Mr. and Mrs. Burns purchased the property June 5, 2020, for $225,000 from Aaron and Jodie Westfall by warranty deed.
COLUMBIA 33 SOUTH
A 1,800 SF house and 1.48 acres on Columbia 33 South in Waldo sold August 6 for $163,000. Nathaniel Easter purchased the property from Mary Candace Depper and Noah Moses. Easter financed the sale with a mortgage of $160,047 from Broker Solutions, Inc., of Tustin, California, d/b/a New American Funding. Depper acquired this property June 5, 2017, for $155,000 from Jesse and Hilary J. Filbrun by warranty deed.
WRECKER SERVICE
A 5,144 SF commercial shop building and 5 acres at 1571 Hwy. 79 North in McNeil sold August 10 for $200,000. Tommy and Debbie Cloud sold the property to OTM Wrecker Service, who financed the sale with a $232,000 mortgage from Community State Bank in Bradley. The Clouds purchased the property January 29, 2007, for $10,000 from John Paul and Linda Lou Edington by warranty deed.
CHESTNUT STREET
A 1,508 SF house on Chestnut Street in Magnolia changed hands August 6 for $115,900. Datwain M. Smith sold the house to Mary L. Shaw, backed by a mortgage of $118,680.40 from Peoples Bank. Smith acquired the property June 29, 2018, for $103,900 from Pam White by warranty deed.
WHAT HE BOUGHT WITH IT
A house and 4.99 acres on Columbia 25 in Magnolia changed hands August 10 for $150,000. Matthew Ross and Chelsea Ross (f/k/a Chelsea Cook) sold the property to Datwain Smith, financed with a mortgage of $150,000 from Peoples Bank. No square footage information on the house was available. Mr. and Mrs. Ross bought the property March 17, 2015, for $120,000 from Heath and Tiffany Glass by warranty deed.
MARCELLA STREET
The sale of a 1,320 SF house on Marcella Street in Magnolia on August 10 brought a $135,000 price tag. David William Sanson sold the property to Catherine Adams, who financed the sale with a mortgage of $136,363 from Farmers Bank & Trust. Sanson bought the property August 22, 2011, for $95,000 from Norma Frazer, trustee of the Norma Frazer Living Trust by trustee deed.
HOUSE AND 120 ACRES
The sale of a house and land on Columbia 104 in Waldo on August 10 rang up at $325,000. Kimberly McCool (f/k/a Kimberly A. Smith) and Mitchell McCool sold 120 acres and a 1,994 SF house to Ethan Mindrebo and Stephanie Mindrebo. Mr. and Mrs. Mindrebo financed the purchase with a mortgage of $254,202 from Farm Credit Services of Western Arkansas, FLCA, of Russellville. Kimberly A. Smith acquired the house and 40 acres September 13, 1989, for $20,000 from Nina Chamlee by warranty deed, and 80 acres on August 23, 2000, from John C. Smith and Kimberly A. Smith by warranty deed.
WDR SELLS A HOUSE
WDR Investments, LLC, sold a 1,866 SF house on North Dudney Road in Magnolia August 13 to Valerie Kaye Gillaspy for $169,900. Gillaspy financed the sale with a $155,585 mortgage from BancorpSouth Bank. WDR Investments, LLC, bought the property August 16, 2019, for $130,000 from Angela Brasher etal. by warranty deed.
CONGRATULATIONS, CHRIS AND SHIRLEY!
The sale of a 3,315 SF house on North Jackson Street in Magnolia August 13 brought in a $165,000 price tag. Shirley C. Gilliam and Christopher R. Gilliam purchased the house from Russell E. Coburn and Bailey E. Coburn (f/k/a Bailey E. Testom), financed by a mortgage of $203,000 from Peoples Bank. Mr. and Mrs. Coburn bought the property March 27, 2015, for $158,000 from Ronald Dean and Susan Hyatt Jones by warranty deed.
CALHOUN ROAD ESTATE
The sale of 47.15 acres and a 2,407 SF house on Columbia 11 East in Magnolia on August 17 drew a $400,000 price tag. Matthew Cale Jean and Lyndi Jean sold the property to Daniel T. Beene. This transaction is financed by a mortgage of $320,000 from CIS Financial Services, Inc., d/b/a CIS Home Loans of Hamilton, Alabama. Mr. and Mrs. Jean purchased the property September 13, 2019, for $379,000 from Joey and Amanda Newton by warranty deed.