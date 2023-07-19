Magnolia Police

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual.

Wednesday, July 12

Raquontae Johnson, 25, of Magnolia, failure to appear

Saturday, July 15

Royunna Watkins, 23, of Magnolia, failure to appear

Sunday, July 16

Darius Johnson, 31, Emmet, public intoxication

Navarre Emadi, 25, Magnolia, criminal trespass

Tuesday, July 18

Austin Drummond, 28, Benton, failure to appear

Lee Adair, 59, Magnolia, possession of firearm by certain person

Mary Daniels, 44, Magnolia, disorderly conduct, battery 3rd degree

