Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual.
Wednesday, July 12
Raquontae Johnson, 25, of Magnolia, failure to appear
Saturday, July 15
Royunna Watkins, 23, of Magnolia, failure to appear
Sunday, July 16
Darius Johnson, 31, Emmet, public intoxication
Navarre Emadi, 25, Magnolia, criminal trespass
Tuesday, July 18
Austin Drummond, 28, Benton, failure to appear
Lee Adair, 59, Magnolia, possession of firearm by certain person
Mary Daniels, 44, Magnolia, disorderly conduct, battery 3rd degree