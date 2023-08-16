Columbia County real estate transactions recorded July 31 - August 14 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes five residential sales and two commercial sales.
Leading this two-week cycle of real estate transactions is a commercial sale totaling $900,000 on November 30, 2022. Butler Storage and RV, LLC, sold 5.89 acres on Shanhouse Boulevard in Magnolia, along with a 27,440 SF storage building and two 5,200 SF mini-storage buildings, to Magnolia Storage Solutions, LLC. Magnolia Storage Solutions, LLC, financed this sale with a mortgage of $729,822.50 from Horatio State Bank of Horatio. Butler Storage and RV, LLC, purchased this property June 28, 2021, for $475,000 from JB and RR Investments, LLC, by warranty deed.
A second commercial sale on July 28 rang up at $404,902.37. Porter Building Rentals, LLC, sold a 4,985 SF office building at 303 E. Calhoun St. in Magnolia to Ryan Michael, LLC. Porter Building Rentals, LLC, is financing this sale for Ryan Michael, LLC, in the amount of $404,992,37. This property was conveyed July 18, 2002, from C.S. and Rebecca L. Kincaid to Porter Building Rentals, LLC, by warranty deed.
The sale of a 4,181 SF house on Sue Street in Magnolia rang up at $289,000 on July 3. Patrick Oglesby and Mary Oglesby sold the house to Vicky L. Oakley, trustee under the trust agreement between National Equity, Inc., (Global Relocation Company) and N.P. Dodge Jr. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Mr. and Mrs. Oglesby purchased this house February 10, 2017, for $247,500 from Joseph D. and Katherine Adcox by warranty deed.
A 2,182 SF house on Karen Circle in Magnolia sold July 27 for $260,000. Christina C. Raley (widow of Ronald J. Raley) sold the home to Alain Georges Verbeiren and Amrita Karki Verbeitren, who financed the sale with a mortgage of $208,000 from Rocket Mortgage, LLC, of Detroit, Michigan. Ronald J. and Christine C. Raley purchased this house October 23, 2020, for $250,000 from M.D. and C.W. Properties by warranty deed.
A 1,615 SF house on Acorn Alley in Magnolia was sold August 7 for $197,000. Ronnie Blake Hanson and Lauren Elizabeth Hanson sold the home to Keaton Alexander Fogo, who financed the purchase with a mortgage of $177,300 from Farmers Bank and Trust Company of Magnolia. Mr. and Mrs. Hanson bought this house June 14, 2021, for $175,000 from Teri M. Burge by warranty deed.
The sale of a 2,056 SF house and .63 acre on Columbia 405 in Magnolia rang up at $272,000 on August 11. Suzanne Whitley and Martha Sue Posey sold the property to Ricky Dauenhauer and Chantal Dauenhauer. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Suzanne Whitley acquired this property September 13, 2017, by donation deed from Martha Sue Posey.
A 1,269 SF house on Chestnut Street in Magnolia sold for $100,000 on August 14. Carey A. Templet and Yvonne L. Templet sold the house to Kevin M. Diamond, who financed the sale with a mortgage of $60,000 from Simmons Bank of Pine Bluff. Mr. and Mrs. Templet purchased this house June 27, 2014 for $77,000 from Ricky Williams and Mildred Morgan by warranty deed.