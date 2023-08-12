Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report of Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual.
Friday, August 4
Otis Arnold, 48, Waldo, public intoxication
Saturday, August 5
Adrien Walker, 19, Magnolia, driving while intoxicated, open container
Joseph Watson, 31, Magnolia, criminal mischief 2nd degree, assault 2nd degree
Eddie McBride, 27, Magnolia, failure to appear
Ira Juniel, 43, Camden, failure to appear
Sunday, August 6
Thomas Poindexter, 18, Magnolia, public intoxication Washekeyia Moore, 30, Magnolia, possession of methamphetamine with the purpose to deliver, 3rd degree escape, fleeing by foot, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, failure to appear, criminal impersonation 2nd degree
Braylon Beasley, 21, Magnolia, theft of property under $1,000
Monday, August 7
James Wright Jr., 33, Magnolia, aggravate robbery, battery 1st degree, possession of firearm by certain person
Cassidy Lowe, 30, Magnolia, disorderly conduct
Juan Ramos, 37, Magnolia, criminal trespass
Jennifer Cook, 45, Magnolia, possession of methamphetamine, breaking and entering, theft of property under $1,000, criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia
Damean Russ, 30, Magnolia, breaking and entering, criminal trespass, theft of property under $1,000
Jimmy Burton, 48, Magnolia, failure to appear
Thursday, August 10
Kokeisha Armstrong, Magnolia, failure to appear