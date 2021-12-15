Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Friday, December 10
Bobby Young, 45, Magnolia, public intoxication, fleeing, and failure to obey police officer.
Saturday, December 11
Brenda Fincher, 44, McNeil, theft of property under $1,000.
Nikco Freeman, 29, Magnolia, possession of marijuana, driving on suspended driver’s license, no seatbelt in use.
Melanie Cashbaugh, 59, Magnolia, theft of property under $1,000.
Sunday, December 12
Danny Cox, 48, Magnolia, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
Monday, December 13
Chyna Beasley, 20, Magnolia, shoplifting.
Courtori Fort, 41, Camden, theft by receiving, public intoxication, and possession of firearm by certain person.