The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission issued one oil well drilling permit in Columbia County and received two workover reports last week.
Betsy Production Company of Magnolia is the operator and Sewell Drilling LLC is the contractor for the Miller No. 1, 1,200 feet FNL and 2,500 feet FEL in Section 7-16S-18W in the Sloan Creek Field of Columbia County. The site is northeast of Arkansas 53, along County Road 443. Permit depth is to 6,700 feet in the Smackover Lime. Work was set to start on May 6.
Mission Creek Operating has finished the workover of two wells in the Dorcheat Macedonia Field of Columbia County. Both were drilled into the Cotton Valley Zone.
The Formby 4D well is in section 13-18S-22W. It was drilled to 8,210 feet with perforations between 6,596 and 8,171 feet. Daily production is 3.5 barrels and 3 mcf of gas. Work was finished April 21.
The DMCVU No. 67 is in Section 14-18S-22W. It was drilled to 8,700 feet with perforations between 6,656 and 8,632 feet. Daily production is 3.3 barrels and 570 mcf of gas. Work was finished April 22.