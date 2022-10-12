There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
3-7-11-13-38, Mega Ball 1, Megaplier 3x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $494 million ($248.7 million cash).
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaball winner of $10,000. There were seven Match 4 winners of $500. There were three Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,500. There were three Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
3-6-11-17-22, Powerball 11, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $420 million ($215.2 million cash value).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.