After threatening to kill his mother, and then showing violent tendencies while at the Columbia County probation office, Jonathan Ellis was sentenced Thursday in 13th Judicial District Court to six years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
Ellis, 38, who has a history of mental issues, spoke some during the end of his hearing, but his jumbled words seemed to leap incomprehensibly from thought to thought. He mentioned technology and the Bible and said he had no suicidal thoughts. He talked about a beer or a shot of whiskey and said he “always has a voice that tells me to do good things.”
Before the sentencing, Ellis’ mother, Constance Thomas was called to testify and said her son was supposed to have gone to an appointment at Newhaven Counseling & Health Services in Magnolia to have his medicines refilled, but did not go.
Ellis was charged with terroristic threatening his mother on July 31, 2021.
“I know Ms. Thomas is wanting help but we have tried,” said Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Phillips. “I feel like I’m banging my head up against the wall.”
Arkansas Community Corrections Probation Officer George Barnes said he knew Ellis had received six years of probation for the terroristic threat against his mother. Part of the probation agreement means he was to come check in with Barnes every so often.
Barnes said Ellis missed his first appointment on April 10. When Ellis did report on April 22, he became disruptive in the lobby of the probation office.
Before Barnes could finish up with the client he was seeing, Ellis was making a scene in the lobby and other probation officers were trying to calm him down.
“When he came into my office, he told me he was seeing things, talking to people in his head and he appeared not to be in a good mental state at the time,” Barnes said.
Keesha Humphrey, another probation officer, was also called to testify about events at the probation office on April 22. She said the Magnolia Police had to be called to calm Ellis down and to also prevent him from getting back in the car with his mother. His probation specifically ordered that he not be around his mother because of the threat.
“I heard (the secretary) telling him Mr. Barnes will be here and to sit down,” Humphrey said. “He was yelling at the top of his lungs. I went to the lobby to follow Ellis and he swung open the door. Jonathan was in the car and his mom was driving. His face was so explosive and mad.”
Humphrey told Phillips about Ellis’ demeanor that day.
“He was sweating. He was very upset. At this point I didn’t know what he was going to do or what he would do to his mom,” Humphrey said.
Public Defender Daren Nelson said that there was clearly a mental issue for Ellis that was making him behave the way he had.
“There is no excuse for you to be around your mom and I find you have violated your probation,” Judge David Talley Jr. said before handing down the six-year sentence Thursday.
Terroristic threatening in the first degree is a Class D felony. These felonies can allow someone to be put in prison for six years or less and fined up to $10,000.