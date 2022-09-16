Columbia County real estate transactions recorded August 25 - September 8 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes eight residential sales, two land sales, and two commercial sales.
A 1,572 SF house on Alta Vista Drive in Magnolia sold August 25 for $200,000. Larry Price and Tamara Larrann Prince bought the home from Carol Rivas and Daniel Rivas Jr., Rebecca Pearce and Daniel Pearce, Aubrey Dumas Jr. and Donna Gayle Dumas, Gloria Ellis and Stephen Ellis, Gregory Dumas, Janet Toffton and John Toffton. No mortgage information was available on this sale. This property was conveyed October 24, 2016, from Ernest and Joan Chiasson to Carol Rivas et al by warranty deed. Ernest and Joan Chiasson bought this house December 14, 2010, for $168,000 from David and Carole Smith by warranty deed.
The sale of a 2,496 SF house on Sassafras in Magnolia changed hands August 2 for $344,000. Kim Carlo Siapno Ocfemia and Ana Marie Dumlao Fabian Ocfemia sold the house to Vicky L. Oakley (trustee of the trust between National Equity, Inc., and N.P. Dodge Jr.). No mortgage information was available on this sale. Mr. and Mrs. Ocfemia purchased this house February 2, 2018, for $275,000 from Matthew L. and Patricia Tate by warranty deed.
On August 26, Vicky L. Oakley sold this house for $344,900 to Rusty Curtis and Laina Curtis. Mr. and Mrs. Curtis financed the sale with a mortgage of $286,267 from Rocket Mortgage, LLC (formerly Quicken Loans, LLC) of Detroit, Michigan.
The sale of 19.33 acres and a 1,842 SF house on Hwy. 371 North in Waldo on August 25 brought $195,000. Jerri Lea Dew (f/k/a Jerry Lea Lephiew) and Toby Dew sold the property to Carlos Cardenas Aguilar and Martha Alicia Gutierrez Munguia. This sale was financed by a mortgage of $167,586.75 from Peoples Bank. Jerri Lea Lephiew purchased this property January 9, 2019, for $160,000 from Alma L. Mann by personal representative's deed.
A 1,912 SF house and 4.78 acres on Dogwood Drive in Waldo sold August 24 for $120,000. Pamela D. Barnes sold the house to Raven Mixon, backed by a mortgage of $117,648 from Rocket Mortgage, LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC) of Detroit, Michigan. Pamela Barnes bought this property March 13, 2015, for $70,000 from Tianna M. Keith.
The sale of a building under construction and 46.61 acres on Columbia 271 at Emerson rang up at $150,000 on August 31. Dorothy Michelle Johnson (individually and as attorney in fact for spouse Michael Joseph Johnson) sold the property to Kevin K. Cheatham and Ginger J. Cheatham. No mortgage information was available on this sale. The Johnsons purchased a 28.69-acre tract on December 20, 2019, and a 17.58-acre tract on January 20, 2021, for $52,000 from the Donald Gavin Perdue Trust and Deanna Lane Perdue Vernon Trust by warranty deed.
The sale of 0.478 acre and a 4,800 SF commercial building at 1270 Columbia 17 in Stamps sold August 25 for $222,500. Douglas Collier and Rebecca Collier sold the property to Collier Cabinetry, LLC. No mortgage information was available on this sale. This property was conveyed to Douglas Collier April 23, 1997.
The sale of 230.73 acres and a 1,920 SF house on Hwy. 344 in Waldo rang up at $312,000 on September 2. V. Wayne Stevens and Phyllis Stevens sold the property Wendy Boyd and Gregory Boyd. This sale is financed by a mortgage of $471,853 from Farm Credit Services of Western Arkansas, FCLA in Russellville, and a second mortgage of $61,325 from Farm Credit Services of Western Arkansas, PCA in Russellville. Mr. and Mrs. Stevens acquired this property by sales on December 30, 1985, for $15,000 from Janis J. Grigsby by warranty deed; June 9, 1989, for $11,000 from Richard L. Wilhite by warranty deed; February 28, 1990, from Dallas C. O'Dell by warranty deed; April 30, 1991, from Dallas C. O'Dell by quitclaim deed; December 27, 1994, for $27,000 from Opie and Joe Sellers by warranty deed; May 5, 2002 from
Robert R. Stevens by donation deed; July 12, 2005, for $3,000 from Charles Johnson by warranty deed; August 4, 2011, for $92,000 from Janice Crain and Peter Millette by warranty deed; and July 31, 2012, for $80,000 from Whitehead Construction Company by corporate warranty deed.
A 2,066 SF house on Peach Street in Magnolia sold September 2 for $170,000. Brooke Nicole Goad sold the house to Andrew Rice and Andrea Briggs, who backed the transaction with a mortgage of $160,000 from Farmers Bank and Trust. Brooke Goad bought this house August 14, 2020, for $107,000 from Lantz and Ariel Castleman by warranty deed.
A land sale on August 15 brought $342,000. J. Ron Investments, LLC sold the acreage to Regions Bank (f/k/a Commercial National Bank), trustee of the Antrim Estate Trust. No mortgage information was available on this sale. This transaction involved two 20-acre tracts, one 40-acre tract, one 120-acre tract, and one 45-acre tract on Columbia 265. J. Ron Investments, LLC, acquired this property July 1, 2015, for $64,000 from ST Crone, Ltd., by warranty deed, and $353,000 from Prescott Land and Timber by warranty deed; October 5, 2018, from James King by quitclaim deed; July 1, 2015, for $353,000 from Prescott Land and Timber Company, Inc., by warranty deed and $45,000 from Prescott Land and Timber Company, Inc., by quitclaim deed.
A 2,288 SF neighborhood shopping center and 0.84 acre at 608-612 E. Main St. in Magnolia – informally known as the “Sputnut Shopping Center,” was sold September 1 for $215,000. Carrington Realty, LLC, sold the shopping center to GMATT International Consulting, LLC, which was incorporated by Mathias Groghhu of Camden, and financed by a mortgage of $182,750 from Farmers Bank and Trust. Carrington Realty, LLC, purchased this property December 31, 2012, for $270,000 from R&C Peterson Properties, LLC, by corporate warranty deed.
A 1,610 SF house on Karen Circle in Magnolia sold September 8 for $212,500. Nancy Lewis, along with Mark Elliott Lewis and Kimberly Lewis, sold the home to Patricia K. Hudgens, who backed the sale with a mortgage of $174,656.65 from Farmers Bank and Trust. This property was conveyed March 9, 2017, from Mike and Nancy Lewis to Mike Lewis et al by quitclaim deed.