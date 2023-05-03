Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual.
Wednesday, April 26
Brandi Robertson, 48, Magnolia, driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident with injury
Henry Cooper, 67, Magnolia, assault 2nd
Chad Tatom, 51, Magnolia, contempt/fail to pay fine
Saturday, April 29
Aruther Hunter, 55, Magnolia, failure to appear
Jennifer Moore, 35, Magnolia, breaking or entering, endangering the welfare of a minor 1st, assault 1st
Monday, May 1
Oliver Baker, 56, Stephens, theft of property under $1,000, criminal mischief 2nd
Royon Ward, 22, Magnolia, fleeing by vehicle, criminal mischief 1st, aggravated assault, accident involving damage, illegal window tint, possession of marijuana, reckless driving, fleeing by foot, failure to yield, failure to pay registration fee, no proof liability insurance
Tuesday, May 2
Jamecia Howard, 24, Magnolia, assault 2nd