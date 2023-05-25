Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual.
Tuesday, May 16
Jaymee King, 27, Magnolia, failure to appear
Detris Beal, 47, Magnolia, two counts theft of property under $1,000, two counts fraudulent use of credit card, residential burglary, forgery 2nd degree
Andre Marshall, 44, Magnolia, failure to appear
Saturday, May 20
Tyler Pitts, 18, Magnolia, breaking and entering, theft of firearm, battery 2nd, carrying a weapon, resisting arrest, fleeing by foot
Monday, May 22
Brandon Leonard, 36, Magnolia, possession of methamphetamine
Tuesday, May 23
Marcos Garcia, 38, Magnolia, driving while intoxicated, refusal breath/blood test, no driver’s license, careless and prohibited driving
Eulander Price, 62, Magnolia, possessing an instrument of crime, no proof liability insurance, failure to yield from stop or yield sing, fictitious/improper use of tags, no seat belt, failure to pay registration fee