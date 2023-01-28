Five Columbia County residents have been arrested as part of a statewide operation to apprehend people involved in drug trafficking.
Sheriff Leroy Martin said search warrants were issued for several locations. Officers from the Sheriff’s Office, Magnolia Police Department, 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, and the U.S. Marshal’s Service executed the warrants.
Methamphetamines, pills, firearms, and more than $5,000 in cash were seized during the operation.
The following individuals were arrested in Columbia County:
Demondre Marcel Roseby, 29, Waldo, delivery of a controlled substance-methamphetamine. No bond set. Roseby received a suspended imposition of sentence in July 2020 on charges of dog fighting, possession of drug paraphernalia, and being a habitual offender.
Victoria Grace Saunders, 32, Waldo, delivery of a controlled substance-methamphetamine. Bond set at $150,000. She received a suspended imposition of sentence in 2012 for theft of property under $500.
Anthony Marquis Williamson, 41, Magnolia, delivery of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, maintaining a drug premises, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamines with Intent to deliver. Bond set at $750,000. Williamson has a criminal record going back two decades. Most recently, in 2019, he received a suspended imposition of sentence for possession of a controlled substance-meth or cocaine.
Cynthia Johnson, 51, Magnolia, maintaining a drug premises, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamines with intent to deliver. Bond set at $650,000.
Jimario Demarcius Burton, 25, Magnolia, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. No bond set. He presently has open cases in Columbia County Circuit Court for simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to delivery.