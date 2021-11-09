Columbia County real estate transactions recorded October 27-November 4 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State.
A 4,236 SF house and 4.315 acres on Whippoorwill Road in Magnolia tipped the scales at $570,000. Loucas Christodoulides and Andri Ioannides Christodoulides sold the house October 29 to Brian Edward Savage and Julie Marie Savage. The Savages financed this purchase with a mortgage of $548,250 from LoanDepot.com of Foothill Ranch, California. Mr. and Mrs. Christodoulides bought the property June 20, 2020, for $525,000 from David P. and Wendy K. Price by warranty deed.
The sale of 10 acres and a 2,378 SF house on Columbia 440 near Stephens brought a $360,000 price tag on November 1. Jordan Sharp and Brittany Sharp sold the property to Christopher R. Martisek and Brandy V. Martisek. This deal is financed by a mortgage of $360,000 from Smackover State Bank. The Sharps acquired this property March 4, 2010, by donation deed from Billy Ray and Toni Buchannan. Also included in this sale is the east 396 feet of the SW/4 NW/4 Section 13, Township 16 South, Range 19 West on Columbia 63 in Stephens.
A 1,950 SF house on Cherrywood Drive in Magnolia sold for $225,000 on November 4. Beverly Kim Johnson purchased the house from Zachery Greenhaw and Brendi Greenhaw. Johnson financed this sale with a mortgage of $225,000 from Farmers Bank and Trust. The Greenhaws purchased this house May 4, 2020, for $162,000 from Samuel Lee and Brianna Renee Cowling by warranty deed.
A 1,232 SF mobile home and 20 acres on Columbia 50 in Magnolia sold October 26 for $165,000. Calvin Eugene Walthall sold the property to Andre Johnson and Samantha Johnson. The Johnsons financed this transaction with a mortgage of $167,444.75 from Peoples Bank. Walthall bought the property July 1, 2019, for $137,000 from Jacob Allen and Brandy Jean Nash by warranty deed.
The sale of a 1,575 SF commercial building and 1.25 acres at 1520 N. Vine St. in Magnolia on October 13 brought $158,500. James William Callison, a/k/a James William Callison Jr., sold the property to DR&G Services, LLC. DR&G Services financed this transaction with a mortgage of $120,000 from Peoples Bank. Callison bought this property February 23, 2015, for $150,000 from Megasack Corporation by warranty deed.
The sale of a commercial property on October 27 brought $100,000. Hixson Properties, LLC, sold .25 acre on Hwy. 19 South in Magnolia to Steve's Outdoor Investments, LLC. No mortgage information was available on this transaction. Hixson Properties acquired this property November 15, 2013, from the Magnolia Economic Development Corp., by quitclaim deed. MEDC bought the property June 29, 2012, for $45,000 from Forest Energy Construction Management Corp., by special warranty deed.
A 1,435 SF house and .08 acre on Asbury Drive in Magnolia sold October 28 for $150,000. Austin Bollen (trustee, Bollen Living Trust a/k/a Bollen Living Trust Marital Trust) sold the property to Byron Thomason. No mortgage information was available on this transaction. The Bollen Trust acquired this property August 14, 2017, from Austin Bollen by quitclaim deed. Bollen acquired this property November 15, 2013, for $160,000 from Wynonah Davis by warranty deed.