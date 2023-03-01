A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr.
Court will be held Thursday in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia.
Those defendants scheduled to appear at this time are listed as follows.
9 a.m.
Norwood Thomas Smith, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger.
Gemauria Delajuan Burton, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, terroristic act, endangering welfare of minor first degree.
Rodarius Arcadiat Keener, aggravated residential burglary, terroristic act, aggravated assault, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, etc., within 1,000 ft. of certified drug free zone; possession of defaced firearm, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver, terroristic act.
Katheithrick Evans, attempted murder first degree, residential burglary.
Hayden Foster, probation revocation.
Michael Sanders, terroristic act, battery first degree, aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm from car second degree.
Shabrecca Samful, battery second degree, endangering welfare of minor first degree.
Logan Lawrey Edwards, sexual assault second degree, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening first degree.
Aaron Allen Zigler, manslaughter.
Shabron E. Jacobs, rape.
Waldron Ralph Sheppard, 12 counts rape, 12 counts computer exploitation of a child in the first degree.
Ryan Alan Jones, aggravated assault, battery second degree.
Darrette Beal, probation revocation.
Dayton Dickson, probation revocation.
Kori Taylor, probation revocation.
10 a.m.
Julian Ugartechea, kidnapping, residential burglary.
Odies Wilson IV, capital murder, aggravated robbery, battery first degree, firearm enhancement.
Summer Victoria Scarber, aggravated assault on family or household member, endangering welfare of minor second degree, aggravated assault, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearms by certain persons.
Jeremiah Young, terroristic act, possession of handgun on public school property/bus.
LeeAnna Fordham, probation revocation.
Traivon Jefferson, murder first degree.
Kedarrian Martin, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, terroristic act, endangering welfare of minor first degree, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Aqualious Arthel Sanders, terroristic act, aggravated assault, criminal mischief second degree, possession of firearm by certain persons, habitual offender.
Jaydaygueas Shaydraanriccer Kesee, possession of controlled substances (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, speeding, failure to appear.
Taylor Deanne Carter, 3 counts forgery second degree, 2 counts theft of property under $1,000, forgery first degree, fictitious tags, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked.
Justin White, probation revocation.
Traveon Christopher, 2 counts revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
Charvo R. Smith, probation revocation.
11 a.m.
Cameron Riley Keene, residential burglary, criminal mischief first degree, theft of property under $1,000.
Annie Rae Carwile, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; failure to pay registration.
Rose Condora, aggravated robbery.
Datrit Tyone Harris, terroristic act, battery first degree, aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm from car second degree, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Tucker Sprayberry, breaking or entering, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property under $1,000, criminal trespass (occupiable structure).
Steven Edward Freese, forgery first degree, theft of property (firearm) over $2,500, theft of property over $1,000, possession of firearm by certain persons.
Keanu Brady Flippin, impairing operation of vital public facility, criminal mischief first degree, terroristic threatening first degree.
Rico Jarel Frazier, endangering welfare of minor first degree, domestic battering third degree.
Thomas Aaron Woods, residential burglary, criminal mischief first degree.
Melissa Ann Lewis, forgery first degree, theft of property (credit/debit card).
Iris Tanya Banks, domestic battering second degree.
Untario Lamar Major Jr., residential burglary, breaking or entering, domestic battery third degree, battery second degree.
John Butcher, probation revocation.
1:30 p.m.
Marquese Shakwan Porchia, murder first degree.
Kristopher L. Lowe, possession of firearm by certain persons, criminal impersonation first degree, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Kelvin Dwayne Wilbon, battery first degree, aggravated assault, criminal mischief first degree.
Justin Tyrone Shepherd, battery second degree.
Daniel Scott Wilson, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia, 2 counts habitual offender, tampering with physical evidence, 2 counts revocation.
Donald J. Taylor, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, HO.
Ralph Smith McDowell, battery second degree, terroristic threatening first degree, habitual offender.
Sarah Denise Malone, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, tampering with physical evidence (impairs/obstructs prosecution/defense).
Larry Dejuan Hauptman, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual offender.
Justice Nocole King-Dunn, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kwesi Shaquille Milner, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule IV).
Johnny Ray Perkins, terroristic threatening first degree.
Joshuah Shamaud Curley, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, criminal use of prohibited weapon.
Seth Holtzclaw, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, probation revocation.
2:30 p.m.
Kenijajuan K. Witcher, theft by receiving over $1,000, habitual offender.
Olivia Ruth Berry, battery second degree, domestic battery third degree, resisting arrest.
Gcorey Desean Lovett, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger.
Douglas Allen Lupton, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine/cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) with purpose to deliver (not methamphetamine/cocaine), habitual offender.
Jimmy Lynn Lawrence, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine/cocaine, habitual offender.
Jesse Paul Middleton, criminal trespass (occupiable structure).
Laterrence D. Hardwell, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Tyler Edward Loyed, 2 counts reckless burning.
Devonte Marquelle Walton, aggravated assault - purposely displays firearm.
Latedrick Robinson, theft of property over $5,000.
Melisha Bolden, theft of property over $5,000.
Donna Loveless Cochran, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual offender, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
Raven C. Turner, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.
Detris Evett Beal/Easter, forgery first degree, HO, probation revocation.
Regina Shanta Herndon, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), habitual offender.
3:30 p.m.
Terrance Jarmall Jones, aggravated residential burglary, 2 counts HO, aggravated assault, possession of firearm by certain persons.
Jamario Damarcus Burton, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substances (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Devonte Markuis Willis, aggravated assault, possession of firearms by certain persons, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, resisting arrest, terroristic threatening first degree, disorderly conduct, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, driving while intoxicated third offense, ignition interlock devices, terroristic threatening second degree.
Ricardo Montalban Thomas, rape, possession of firearm by certain persons, habitual offender.
Jermario Easter, terroristic act, endangering welfare of minor first degree.
Spencer Parnell Jameson, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, forgery first degree, forgery second degree, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Jarvis Leonal Doss, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia, 3 counts habitual offender, battery second degree, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, theft of property under $1,000.
Ashton Johnson, aggravated robbery, escape first degree, possession of firearms by certain persons, battery second degree, aggravated assault, terroristic act.
Dontavious Marshall, aggravated residential burglary, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, aggravated assault, terroristic act.
Rodrick D. Ellis, terroristic act, kidnapping, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, terroristic threatening second degree, domestic battery third degree.
Frankie Anthony James, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by receiving over $5,000, habitual offender.
Frank Arthur Williams, arson, possession of firearms by certain persons, aggravated assault.
Jeremiah Williams, theft of property under $5,000.
Barry Scott, probation revocation.
COVID-19 precautions are encouraged.
Each attorney will take whatever steps he/she feels necessary to be in court at or before the calling of his/her cases. Failure to be in court at the designated time may result in the court imposing appropriate sanctions.
All defendants must appear with their respective attorneys at the calling of his/her case. Each attorney shall proceed to accomplish this in the manner of his/her choice.