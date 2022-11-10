Police

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.

Monday, October 31

Theresa Pruitt, 50, Magnolia, breaking or entering, theft of property less than $1,000, fraud/drug paraphernalia

Jennifer Coker, 28, Magnolia, endangering the welfare of a minor 1st degree

Tuesday, November 1

Kathrine Henderson, 34, Mesquite, TX, possession of methamphetamine, fraud/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana

Wednesday, November 2

Melony Talley, 31, Magnolia, theft of property less than $1,000

Donald Hughes, 32, Magnolia, shoplifting

Allie Bagwell, 19, Bismarck, shoplifting

Cahleel Campbell, 19, of Gurdon, shoplifting

Thursday, November 3

Brittany Williams, 32, Stamps, failure to appear

Robin Flowers, 36, Magnolia, endangering the welfare of a minor 1st degree, aggravated assault, battery 2nd, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, domestic battering

Raquontae Johnson, 24, Magnolia, domestic battery 3rd, failure to appear

Friday, November 4

John Gentry, 55, of Magnolia, failure to comply

Marquis Moore, 26, of McNeil, failure to appear

Saturday, November 5

Damon Sissco-Hicks, 19, Prescott, shoplifting

Meghan Drury, 24, Prescott, shoplifting

LaKendria Finley, 24, Magnolia, disorderly conduct

Sunday, November 6

Marling Williams, 20, Carver, simultaneous possession of drugs and gun, possession of marijuana with intent, possession of instrument of crime, failure to pay registration fee, carrying a weapon

Monday, November 7

Lester Hawthorne, 50, Magnolia, failure to appear

Shyanne Waldrop, 23, Stamps, shoplifting

