Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Monday, October 31
Theresa Pruitt, 50, Magnolia, breaking or entering, theft of property less than $1,000, fraud/drug paraphernalia
Jennifer Coker, 28, Magnolia, endangering the welfare of a minor 1st degree
Tuesday, November 1
Kathrine Henderson, 34, Mesquite, TX, possession of methamphetamine, fraud/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana
Wednesday, November 2
Melony Talley, 31, Magnolia, theft of property less than $1,000
Donald Hughes, 32, Magnolia, shoplifting
Allie Bagwell, 19, Bismarck, shoplifting
Cahleel Campbell, 19, of Gurdon, shoplifting
Thursday, November 3
Brittany Williams, 32, Stamps, failure to appear
Robin Flowers, 36, Magnolia, endangering the welfare of a minor 1st degree, aggravated assault, battery 2nd, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, domestic battering
Raquontae Johnson, 24, Magnolia, domestic battery 3rd, failure to appear
Friday, November 4
John Gentry, 55, of Magnolia, failure to comply
Marquis Moore, 26, of McNeil, failure to appear
Saturday, November 5
Damon Sissco-Hicks, 19, Prescott, shoplifting
Meghan Drury, 24, Prescott, shoplifting
LaKendria Finley, 24, Magnolia, disorderly conduct
Sunday, November 6
Marling Williams, 20, Carver, simultaneous possession of drugs and gun, possession of marijuana with intent, possession of instrument of crime, failure to pay registration fee, carrying a weapon
Monday, November 7
Lester Hawthorne, 50, Magnolia, failure to appear
Shyanne Waldrop, 23, Stamps, shoplifting