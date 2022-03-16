Columbia County real estate transactions recorded February 25-March 11, 2022, having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State.
A commercial property sale February 25 in Taylor brought a $150,000 price tag. Tommy Hamlin sold Lots 1 - 4 and Lots 7 - 12 in Block 1, Whitehead Subdivision, to Patsy R. Hamlin. This is the 4,192 SF Hamlin Well Service building and lots at 305 W. Felix in Taylor. There was no mortgage information on this sale. Tommy Hamlin acquired this property March 20, 2009, and September 20, 2000, from Conrad H. and Patsy Hamlin.
A 1,812 SF house on North Jackson Street in Magnolia sold February 25 for $130,000. Walker Investment Group, LLC, sold the property to BCM&K Properties, LLC, financed by a mortgage of $132,164.70 from Bodcaw Bank. Walker Investment Group purchased this house September 18, 2016, for $82,000 from EMC, LLC. BCM&K Properties, LLC, was incorporated by Brent McHenry.
A land sale in the Waldo area on March 1 netted $146,917.50. Terry Griffith and Amy Griffith sold several tracts to the Jewell Byron Grimmett Jr., M.D. 2015 Trust. This sale included a 70.65-acre tract and two 40-acre tracts in Section 2, Township 16 South, Range 21 West off Columbia 57 in the Waldo area; 1 acre in Section 35, Township 15 South, Range 21 West in the Waldo area; and 3 acres in Section 3, Township 16 South, Range 21 West in the Waldo area. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Amy Askew Griffith acquired this property June 14, 2011, through affidavit of heirship as sole heir at law of Archia Askew and Marjorie L. Askew. Amy Askew Griffith conveyed this property June 14, 2011, by quitclaim deed to Terry Griffith and Amy Griffith.
A 2,134 SF house on Karen Circle in Magnolia changed hands March 1 for $145,000. Whitehead Construction Co., Inc., sold the property to William James Whitehead and Jenny Marie Whitehead. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Whitehead Construction Co. purchased this house March 27, 2019, for $135,000 from Richard T. and Gayle W. White by warranty deed.
The sale of a 2,916 SF house on Regal Row in Magnolia brought $390,000 on March 3. Korey Keith and Kimberly Keith sold the home to Thomas Wust and Christy Wust. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Mr. and Mrs. Keith purchased the property June 27, 2018, for $350,000 from Cindy Martin by warranty deed.
A 2,315 SF house on Columbia 525 in Magnolia changed hands March 4 for $240,000. Shaun Thomas Fallin purchased the property from Christopher Morrison. This transaction is financed by a mortgage of $226,615.70 from Bodcaw Bank. Mr. Morrison bought the house November 27, 2019, for $232,500 from Jason and Britta Clark by warranty deed.
Eighty acres on Columbia 2 at Emerson sold March 5 for $157,640. Zachary A. Ward and Jana Ward along with Aaron D. Roberds and Amanda Roberds purchased the land from James Fred Gunter III and Sally Gunter and Tammy Janette Baecker. Mr. and Mrs. Ward and Mr. and Mrs. Roberds financed this transaction with a mortage of $141,800 from First Community Bank of Batesville. James Fred Gunter III acquired 40 acres April 12, 2016, from James Fred and Patsy Dell Gunter for $1,000 by warranty deed. The property was conveyed January 20, 2018, to James Fred Gunter III and Sally Gunter by special warranty deed. Tammye Janette Baecker received 40 acres April 12, 2016, for $1,000 from James Fred and Patsy Dell Gunter by warranty deed.
A 2,152 SF home on Sunset Boulevard in Magnolia was sold March 10 for $209,000. Ken Johnson (agent and attorney-in-fact for Incy B. Johnson) sold the property to Bradley Smiley and Janna Smiley. Mr. and Mrs. Smiley financed this sale with a mortgage of $188,100 from Farmers Bank and Trust. Billy F. and Incy B. Johnson purchased this property January 15, 2003, for $130,000 from Velma Endres Bennett by executor's deed.
A 1,896 SF home on Live Oak in Magnolia sold March 11 for $200,000. Kathryn Ann Burrow (trustee of the Kathryn Ann Burrow Revocable Trust) sold the house to Brittany Fuggins. Ms. Fuggins financed this transaction with a mortgage of $194,000 from Mortgage Financial Services, LLC, of Little Rock. Kathryn Burrow purchased the house May 20, 2009, for $160,000 from Simmons First Trust Co. by trustee's deed. Kathy Ann Burrow conveyed the property May 5, 2015, to the Kathryn Ann Burrow Revocable Trust by warranty deed.
The sale of a 3,099 SF home on Briarwood in Magnolia rang up at $283,000 on March 11. Timothy Phillips Sr. and Jasmine George bought the property from Xiaofeng Zhao and Ling Ma, backed by a mortgage of $285,772.95 from Peoples Bank. Xiaofeng Zhao and Ling Ma bought the house February 29, 2016, for $246,000 from Benjamin D. and Christina B. Martin by warranty deed.