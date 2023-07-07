A tweet arrived recently from Drax Group US, which served as a reminder that we’ve not heard much from that company lately. Back in 2021, the company said it would build three wood pellet production plants in Arkansas. It came through with two plants, located at Russellville and Leola. There was a rumor back then that it would build a third plant later, possibly in southwest Ouachita County. So we reached out to Drax Group about potential new Arkansas operations and received a non-answer answer that read as follows: “While we haven't announced another facility at this time, we continue to evaluate potential sites that will help us achieve our goal of increasing global pellet production capacity to 8 million tons by 2030." So there. Drax ships its wood pellets over to Europe, where they are used to fire power plants. We’d certainly welcome any company to South Arkansas that’s interested in doing anything useful with sawmill byproducts. CLICK HERE to see our 2022 story about the opening of Drax Group's Leola mill.
Always have to laugh when we see a reference to the Drax Group, which is headquartered in Great Britain. If you remember your James Bond trivia and the film “Moonraker,” you’ll recall that the Drax Corporation was the cover for Bond villain Sir Hugo Drax. Drax used his great wealth and worldwide facilities to support both his ideas of eugenics, and mankind living in space. He was sort of like Elon Musk, but with a personality.
Shakespeare, the massive cat mascot at Magnolia Arts, has died due to renal failure, says Executive Director Janet Rider-Babbitt. She told us that his age was estimated at 10-12 years, and that she rescued him from the back alley about 8 years ago. He quickly became a fixture at Magnolia Arts rehearsals and events and was much loved by many friends of the arts in Magnolia.
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church on North Jackson Street will break ground on Wednesday for a new church office. The event will start at noon with mass, followed by a blessing of the construction site, the groundbreaking and a reception.
Five years ago, we reported that a social media site was helping the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission track bears. CLICK HERE to see the story.
You’ve still got time to vote and help Southern Aluminum’s Swirl Table get past the first round in the “Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas” Contest. CLICK HERE to vote.
Walter Cronkat Reports: The hoo-mon put mes into timzout today. He wouldn’t let mes into the bedroom for hours. Just because a knightstand fells over when I was zoomings. Ise had nothing to do with the lamp that fells over too, shattering the litz bulb and the base of the lamp. Hoo-mon said it wouldn’t have been so bad if it hadn’t been 6:30 a.m.
Thursday’s rainfall was impressive – almost 4 inches in less than two hours. It’s not often that our highest single-day rainfall for a year comes in July. If we have normal rainfall the remainder of the year, we’ll see more than 60 inches.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-903-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own.