Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in August 2021. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first.
Jeremy Lee Bilbray, 21, of Emerson and Emily Katelyn Cook, 20, of Magnolia, August 27.
Mikayla Jeannette Kimble, 22, of Springhill, LA and Destinie Davaneak White, 24, of Springhill, LA, August 25.
Chase Zeland Morgan, 22, of Magnolia and Lauren Dlynne Riemar, 32, of Magnolia, August 24.
Roger D. Barnette, 68, of Haynesville and Cathy Lynn Jones, 67, of Haynesville, August 24.
Otis Melvin McDonald Jr., 68, of Oklahoma City, OK and Sheryl Diane Davis, 52, of Oklahoma City, August 23.
Randy Lewis Flowers Jr., TexARKana, and Quanissa Johnson, TexARKana, August 20.
Derrick Demon Turner, 40, of Waldo and Melissa Daniyel Allen, 32, Waldo, August 18.
Hunter Ryan Brossette, 22, of Shreveport, LA and Madison Lynn Brown, 22, of Shreveport, August 18.
Noah Alexander Borden, 22, of Ruston, LA and Kaitlyn Paige Babineaux, 24, of Ruston, LA, August 17.
Kutter Ray Waller, 20, of Magnolia and Hayley Ann Orrell, 20, of Waldo, August 16
Luke Reynolds Whitlow, 22, of Magnolia and Kaitlin Ashley Plymate, 25, of Magnolia, August 13.
Derrick D. Minger, 36, of Monroe, LA and Elizabeth Anne Obier, 30, of Monroe, LA, August 5.
Chaney Carlton Mason, 24, of Springhill, LA and Faith Nicole Modisette, 28, of Shongaloo, LA, August 5.
Richard Fortney Carvell III, 38, of Jonesboro, LA and Jennifer Renee Lowe, 34, of Jonesboro, LA, August 2.