Police

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.

Tuesday, September 20

Gemauria Burton, 21, Waldo, terroristic act, endangering welfare of a minor

Russell Smith, 21, Hot Springs, shoplifting

Jourdyn Smith, 20, El Dorado, shoplifting

Dequivious Young, 19, Magnolia, battery 3rd degree

Wednesday, September 21

Jaleya Gulley, 25, Magnolia, burglary

Friday, September 23

Naomi Drummer, 20, Magnolia, shoplifting

Fannie Murphy, 64, Magnolia, shoplifting

Bridgette Robinson, 43, Magnolia, hindering apprehension

Saturday, September 24

Huey Henry Jr., 60, Magnolia, open container, possession of a firearm by certain persons

Tori Todd, 35, Magnolia, failure to appear

Sunday, September 25

Lee Adair, 59, Magnolia, failure to appear

Jeffery Colvin, 54, Magnolia, fleeing by foot, tampering with evidence, possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, refusal to submit to arrest

Monday, September 26

David Jarrell, 33, Sulphur, LA, driving while intoxicated, drove left to center

