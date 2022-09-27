Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Tuesday, September 20
Gemauria Burton, 21, Waldo, terroristic act, endangering welfare of a minor
Russell Smith, 21, Hot Springs, shoplifting
Jourdyn Smith, 20, El Dorado, shoplifting
Dequivious Young, 19, Magnolia, battery 3rd degree
Wednesday, September 21
Jaleya Gulley, 25, Magnolia, burglary
Friday, September 23
Naomi Drummer, 20, Magnolia, shoplifting
Fannie Murphy, 64, Magnolia, shoplifting
Bridgette Robinson, 43, Magnolia, hindering apprehension
Saturday, September 24
Huey Henry Jr., 60, Magnolia, open container, possession of a firearm by certain persons
Tori Todd, 35, Magnolia, failure to appear
Sunday, September 25
Lee Adair, 59, Magnolia, failure to appear
Jeffery Colvin, 54, Magnolia, fleeing by foot, tampering with evidence, possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, refusal to submit to arrest
Monday, September 26
David Jarrell, 33, Sulphur, LA, driving while intoxicated, drove left to center