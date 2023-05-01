Duy Nguyen, who twice ran his black SUV into the front of his business, All-Nails Salon on East Main Street last October, was granted sentencing in the Alternative Sentencing Program in court recently.
He was originally charged with more serious crimes that could have resulted in stiffer punishment.
Nguyen, 53, was back in Circuit Court of Columbia County with his criminal defense attorney David Price on April 20, and used a Vietnamese interpreter provided by the court. Through the interpreter, he entered a guilty plea for the charge of criminal mischief in the first degree for when he got into a verbal argument with his wife and drove through the building.
Nguyen’s original charges of endangering the welfare of a minor, aggravated assault and terroristic threatening were null processed-- meaning they were dropped against him. Nguyen’s daughter was with father behind the podium as he communicated with the interpreter in case,she needed to translate anything further. Price said she had helped her father understand what was going to go on before court.
The owner of the building who had originally asked for restitution no longer wants to pursue restitution for the damages so Nguyen will owe for his court costs and fees.
The court will review Nguyen’s progress in the Alternative Sentencing Program on October 19.
The probable cause affidavit about the events on October 21, 2022 reads that when Magnolia Sgt. Liz Colvin arrived, she saw a black SUV parked in front of All-Nails Salon with damage to the front of the driver’s side and passenger side on the front bumper of the vehicle.
Colvin also observed the front of the salon was badly damaged and the doors of the building were pushed in, brick columns supporting the building were damaged with bricks and glass on the ground and inside the salon.
The affidavit reads Colvin saw a man sitting outside the building and several people outside the building. Colvin was told that one of the owners of the building, Tu Nguyen, was standing outside.
Tu Nguyen told Colvin it was her husband, Duy Nguyen, who damaged the building and the vehicle by running the vehicle into the building on purpose.
“Colvin was notified that no one was injured but that Duy had run in traffic after the accident stating he wanted to kill himself,” the affidavit reads.
Colvin went to speak with Duy Nguyen who was calmly sitting behind the nail salon counter drinking water and asking if he was injured.
“Duy stated he was crazy and that he was tired of working when his wife took his money and gave it to her boyfriend,” the affidavit reads. “Duy kept stating he just wanted to go to jail.”
Colvin went back to speak with Tu Nguyen and her daughter, Sarah Nguyen. Sarah translated for her mother and said that Duy had been threatening to kill her mother since October 19, 2022.
Sarah Nguyen filled out a statement for her mother which stated Tu Nguyen was working on a customer and she witnessed Duy Nguyen drive his car in the store with customers inside.
The affidavit reads Tu Nguyen said the argument started when Duy Nguyen heard rumors she was cheating on him. She said her son, a minor whose name is not included on the affidavit, was sitting beside her near the front of the store behind the nail counter which is the second table closest to the door.
Tu Nguyen told Colvin her husband rammed the car into the store once, then backed up and rammed the store again. Then he got out of the car and stood in the middle of the street stating he wanted to die.
“Duy then went inside the store and began hitting his head on the wall and waited for police,” according to the affidavit.
Magnolia officers gathered statements from customers inside the store and found their stories were similar, according to the affidavit.
One witness, Cassidy Jones, said she was picking out a nail color when she and her boyfriend went to sit down. She said Duy Nguyen threw a backpack inside the door, got in his truck and rammed the front of the store twice. Jones said she and her boyfriend had been sitting right by the door as well as a small child who had been close by.
Due to witnesses stating Duy Nguyen was suicidal, he was taken to Magnolia Regional Medical Center Emergency Room to be evaluated. Duy Nguyen told Hanson he wanted to hurt himself and was admitted to the Emergency Room and staff told officers he would be transferred to a facility. ER staff were asked to notify police before he was released.