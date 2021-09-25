Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in September 2021 as recorded by the Circuit Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first.
Matthew J. Hughes, 35, of Magnolia and Catherine E. Thompson, 26, of Magnolia, September 24.
Darien Blake Gilbert, 25, of Springhill, LA and Destiny Nicole Beshea, 21, of Springhill, LA, September 24
Aaron Jesse Lewis, 35, of Emerson and Shelly B. Burns, 38, of Emerson, September 22.
Luke Robert Lechner, 22, of Ruston, LA and Marissa Drew Henderson, 23, of Spearsville, LA, September 21.
Paul Michael Thompson, 52, of Mabelvale and Margaret Ashley Tridico, 50, of Springhill, September 20.
Blaze Michael Matte, 27, of Marion, LA and Shelby Caroline Leath, 24, of Marion, LA, September 20.
Jalon Todd Montgomery, 24, of Sarepta, LA and Cheyenne Dakota Wheeler, 25, of Sarepta, LA, September 10.
Xavier Amron James, 24, and Shaina Marie Gordy, 23, of Emerson, September 10.
Daniel Alan Stokes, 37, of Taylor and Brigit Annette Walton, 38, of Hope, September 9.
Joseph Reed Price, 29, of Waldo and Danyel Rhea Shackelford, 22, of Waldo, September 8.