Arrests

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.

Monday, March 7

Kaylyn Heard, 22, Stephens, terroristic threatening and harassment.

Asia Smith, 24, Magnolia, forgery 1st degree.

Tuesday, March 8

Anthony Wright, 47, Magnolia, public intoxication, resisting

arrest, possession instrument of crime.

Candace Ross, 32, Dallas, failure to appear.

Justice Scarber, 21, Magnolia, aggravated assault and terroristic

threatening.

Wednesday, March 9

Robert Gipson, 21, El Dorado, refusal to submit to arrest and

fleeing.

Thursday, March 10

Deshasmic Pastchol, 29, Magnolia, criminal trespass and failure to appear.

Merceded Dixon, 22, Texarkana, failure to appear.

Friday, March 11

Jamaal Jefferson, 37, Magnolia, domestic battering 2nd degree.

Yasmin Jackson, 23, Pine Bluff, tampering with physical evidence and possession of marijuana.

