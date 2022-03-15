Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Monday, March 7
Kaylyn Heard, 22, Stephens, terroristic threatening and harassment.
Asia Smith, 24, Magnolia, forgery 1st degree.
Tuesday, March 8
Anthony Wright, 47, Magnolia, public intoxication, resisting
arrest, possession instrument of crime.
Candace Ross, 32, Dallas, failure to appear.
Justice Scarber, 21, Magnolia, aggravated assault and terroristic
threatening.
Wednesday, March 9
Robert Gipson, 21, El Dorado, refusal to submit to arrest and
fleeing.
Thursday, March 10
Deshasmic Pastchol, 29, Magnolia, criminal trespass and failure to appear.
Merceded Dixon, 22, Texarkana, failure to appear.
Friday, March 11
Jamaal Jefferson, 37, Magnolia, domestic battering 2nd degree.
Yasmin Jackson, 23, Pine Bluff, tampering with physical evidence and possession of marijuana.