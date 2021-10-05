Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Sunday, September 26
Kevin Thompkins, 24, Kansas City, Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest.
Tuesday, September 28
Marcelino Montel Reyes, 28, Magnolia, Driving Left of Center and Possession of Cocaine.
Dewayne Dennis, 57, Magnolia, Public Intoxication and Open Container.
Wednesday, September 29
Richard Hendricks, 35, Magnolia, Failure to Appear.
Telvis Watson, 26, McNeil, Failure to Appear.
Thursday, September 30
Otha McKinney, 67, Magnolia, Theft.
Tauana Harper, 32, Waldo, Failure to Comply.
Telvis Jamerson, 24, Magnolia, Careless Prohibited Driving, Driving on Suspended Driver’s License, No Proof of Insurance, and No Vehicle License.
Friday, October 1
Alexis Young, 37, Waldo, Failure to Appear.
Saturday, October 2
Deunte Easter, 22, Magnolia, Aggravated Residential Burglary.
Chavella Hampton, 32, Waldo, Failure to Appear for Forgery 2nd Degree.
Monday, October 4
Lawrence McWilliams, 35, Magnolia, Robbery, Fleeing by Foot, and Resisting Arrest.