News about Columbia County real estate transactions will appear in magnoliareporter.com, starting Tuesday.
“Readers have told me for years that they’d stop subscribing to the newspaper down the street if magnoliareporter.com would start publishing real estate transactions,” said Mike McNeill, publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com.
“If a newspaper subscription is valuable to you, keep it. But if learning the details behind real estate transactions is important to you, make sure that you check magnoliareporter.com on Tuesday,” McNeill said.
“We have hesitated publishing real estate transactions for two reasons. First, they are time-consuming to compile. Second, we didn’t want to publish them the same way as they appear in the Banner-News. You almost need a secret decoder ring to figure them out,” he said.
“Both problems have been solved. We have help, and we have learned how to make property descriptions and other aspects of transactions clear to most people,” McNeill said.
Columbia County real estate transactions with values of $100,000 or more will be published twice monthly after the first and 15th day of each month. Tuesday’s report will cover June transactions.
Transactions won’t include deals of less than $100,000, simple title transfers, or circumstances of parents or spouses giving or trading property with one another in which no money -- or less than $100,000 -- changes hands.
“We think $100,000 is a reasonable level at which to start reporting. This will cover most homes and businesses, and major land transactions,” McNeill said.
magnoliareporter.com is modeling the twice-monthly column on the weekly “Real Deals” column by George Waldon, published in Arkansas Business magazine.
magnoliareporter.com’s real estate transaction column will include the names of buyers and sellers, acreage and/or building square footage, the street or road on which a property is located (street addresses will be omitted from home sales), loan amounts and the names of lending institutions. It will also include information about previous sales of the same property.
The information will come from warranty deeds and mortgages filed in the Columbia County Circuit Clerk’s Office, ownership records filed in the Columbia County Assessor’s Office, and records of the Arkansas Secretary of State.
“These are public records, but no one in Columbia County has ever put them together for general publication in this manner,” McNeill said.
McNeill said he understands that there will be people who won’t like, and who will perhaps even be angered by, the level of detail they will read in the Columbia County real estate transactions.
“Look at it this way,” McNeill said. “Many people who want to buy or sell property in Columbia County are flying blind. They don’t know the true market value of their own property, of their neighbor’s property, the value of the property they intend to buy, or for how much a piece of property may have been sold in the past.
“They have no idea how much lenders are prepared to loan, or what they are willing to loan for particular types of property such as single-family homes, businesses or investment property, or timberland,” McNeill said.
“This information has always been available to a few people. Now, it’s going to be available to everyone – or at least to anyone who reads magnoliareporter.com,” he said.
People will be able to make more informed decisions about local real estate as a result, McNeill said.
“More information is always better. People who are buying and selling property in Columbia County today will benefit from information they can access years from now,” he said.