Columbia County real estate transactions recorded February 17 - March 13 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes six residential sales, one land sale, and two commercial sales.
Two commercial sales for $1.3 and $1.4 million highlighted this week's cycle of real estate transfers in Columbia County. Flash Market LLC (a Delaware limited liability corporation) sold two of its stores to Bengal Portfolio (a Delaware limited liability company) by special warranty deed.
No mortgage information was listed for Bengal Portfolio on either transaction.
The first sale on March 13 was for .54 acre at the 1 Warnock Springs Road location in Magnolia for $1,316,346.23. No square footage information was available on this building. This property was purchased May 20, 2022, for $900,000 by Flash Market LLC from Dixie Mart Inc., by special warranty deed.
The second sale on February 23 was the 1016 E. Main location in Magnolia for $1,446,006.30. This includes eight lots and a 2,000 SF building. This property was purchased May 20, 2022, for $675,000 by Flash Market LLC from Dixie Mart Inc., by special warranty deed.
A land sale involving 60 acres on Columbia 5 in Magnolia brought $145,000 on February 21. Donald O. Haynes and Cynthia Reneau Haynes sold the land to Anna Christman and Datwain M. Smith, who financed the purchase with a mortgage of $123,250 from Peoples Bank. Mr. and Mrs. Haynes acquired this property March 6, 2020, from 4 Angels Farm, LLC, by warranty deed.
A 2,258 SF house on Chestnut Street in Magnolia sold February 17 for $172,000. Gregory Roe and Wesley Roe sold the home to Bobby Ford and Amber Pauline Hamilton. This sale was backed by a mortgage of $166,259 from Rocket Mortgage, LLC, of Detroit, Michigan. This house was purchased January 20, 2022, for $157,000 from JRB Investments LLC, by Gregory Roe and Wesley Roe by warranty deed.
The sale of a 1,903 SF house and .093 acre on North Dudney Road in Magnolia brought $185,000 on March 1. Neca Stockwell sold the house to Ondrick Radford and Elise Radford, who financed the purchase with a mortgage of $185,000 from Mortgage Research Center, LLC, d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans of Columbia, Missouri. Ms. Stockwell purchased this house February 19, 2016, for $107,000 from the Federal National Mortgage Association by special warranty deed.
The sale of a 1,228 SF house and 101.29 acres on Columbia 11 in Magnolia rang up at $145,000 on February 27. Melissa R. Dickson (administrator of the estate of Shelby D. Dickson) sold the property to David Eschete and Saydie Eschete. Mr. and Mrs.
Eschete backed the sale with a mortgage of $119,760 from Farm Credit Services of Western Arkansas, FLCA, in Russellville. The Shelby D. Dickson Estate acquired this property January 20, 2023 by redemption deed from the State Land Commissioner.
A 2,278 SF house and 3.73 acres on Columbia 530 in Waldo sold for $339,000 on March 6. Jennifer Chambers sold the house to Jeremy Price, who financed the sale with a mortgage of $305,100 from Bodcaw Bank. Jennifer Chambers purchased this house September 17, 2018, for $182,000 from Christopher Chambers and Jennifer Chambers by warranty deed.
Three houses on Lucy Circle in Magnolia were sold March 7 for $140,000. This included a 1,273 SF house, a 1,216 SF house, and a 1,178 SF house. Gunter Hill Properties (Brittany Sharp), LLC sold the houses to MD & CW Properties, LLC, backed by a mortgage of $173,000 from Security Bank of Stephens. These houses were part of a purchase on October 3, 2019, for $2,400,000 from H&F Properties (Steven Wayne Flow), LLC, to Gunter Hill Properties, LLC, by warranty deed.
A 1,008 SF house and 9.97 acres on Columbia 200 in Magnolia was sold March 10 for $106,000. Randy Mason sold the home to Ismael Ponce and Mariana Nava, who financed the purchase with a mortgage of $95,294 from Peoples Bank. Mr. Mason bought this property December 2, 2021, for $87,000 from Hanson Properties, LLC, by corporate warranty deed.