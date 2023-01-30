Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during January 2023 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first.
Donald Barge vs. Shirley Venard. January 2.
Amy Mills vs. Brandon Mills. January 4. Married November 13, 2012 Plaintiff is restored to the maiden name of Amy Lynn Hayes.
Dusty Robinson vs. Hayley Robinson, January 11. Defendant is restored to the name of Hayley Simons.
Michael Norment vs. Karri Norment, January 10.
Ryan L. Rainwater vs. Kristi R. Rainwater. January 9. Married July 15, 2004.