Arrests

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases

Friday, September 9

Christopher Robinson, 35, Hamburg, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, driving on suspended driver’s license, and failure to pay registration fee.

Saturday, September 10

Melony Talley, 31, Magnolia, theft of property less than $500.

Chyna Beasley, 21, Magnolia, criminal trespass.

Jennifer Nipper, 49, Buckner, shoplifting.

Sunday, September 11

Nicole Templeton, 50, Magnolia, shoplifting.

Brandi Snow, 39, Emerson, theft of property under $500.

Denise Crockett, 45, Magnolia, driving on suspended license.

Monday, September 12

Savaun Smith, 24, Magnolia, possession of marijuana.

