Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases
Friday, September 9
Christopher Robinson, 35, Hamburg, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, driving on suspended driver’s license, and failure to pay registration fee.
Saturday, September 10
Melony Talley, 31, Magnolia, theft of property less than $500.
Chyna Beasley, 21, Magnolia, criminal trespass.
Jennifer Nipper, 49, Buckner, shoplifting.
Sunday, September 11
Nicole Templeton, 50, Magnolia, shoplifting.
Brandi Snow, 39, Emerson, theft of property under $500.
Denise Crockett, 45, Magnolia, driving on suspended license.
Monday, September 12
Savaun Smith, 24, Magnolia, possession of marijuana.