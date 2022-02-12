Police

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.

Thursday, February 10

Naomi Drummer, 20, Magnolia, theft of property, battery 3rd degree, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm, and possession of cocaine.

Melissa Lewis, 54, Magnolia, criminal trespass, unauthorized use of vehicle and theft of property.

Friday, February 11

Anthony Wright, 47, Magnolia, communicating a false alarm.

