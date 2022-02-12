Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Thursday, February 10
Naomi Drummer, 20, Magnolia, theft of property, battery 3rd degree, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm, and possession of cocaine.
Melissa Lewis, 54, Magnolia, criminal trespass, unauthorized use of vehicle and theft of property.
Friday, February 11
Anthony Wright, 47, Magnolia, communicating a false alarm.