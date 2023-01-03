A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr.
Court will be held Thursday in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia.
Defendants scheduled to appear at this time are listed as follows.
9 a.m.
Robert Wade Jester, aggravated residential burglary, aggravated assault, 2 counts criminal mischief first degree, breaking or entering, theft of property under $1,000, aggravated assault on family/household member, driving while intoxicated first offense, fleeing (on foot), refusal to submit to chemical test.
Tyrone Benard Wells Sr., simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of firearm by certain person, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a defaced firearm, theft by receiving (firearm), possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), possession of controlled substance (Schedule III), habitual offender.
Le'Kamerin Vaunye Tolbert, capital murder, aggravated robbery, battery first degree, firearm enhancement.
Rodarius Arcadiat Keener, aggravated residential burglary, terroristic act, aggravated assault, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, etc., within 1,000-ft. of certified drug free zone; possession of defaced firearm, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Kakeithrick Evans, attempted murder first degree, residential burglary.
Jamaal Roy Jefferson, domestic battering second degree.
Aaron Allen Zigler, manslaughter.
Jerry Glenn Joiner, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver.
Ernest Lee Joshua, aggravated robbery, battery second degree, terroristic threatening first degree, impairing operation of vital public facility.
Ruben Jimenez, rape.
Cassandra N. Atkinson, forgery first degree, computer fraud, theft of property over $25,000.
Ryan Alan Jones, aggravated assault, battery second degree.
10 a.m.
Duy T. Nguyen, endangering welfare of minor first degree, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening first degree, criminal mischief first degree.
Summer Victoria Scarber, aggravated assault on family or household member, endangering welfare of minor second degree, aggravated assault, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearms by certain persons.
Jeremiah Young, terroristic act, possession of handgun on public school property/bus.
Rodney Davis, appeal from District Court (criminal trespassing), appeal from District Court (criminal mischief first degree).
Tyreke Trayvone Mitchell, battery second degree, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises refuse entry, possession of marrijuana (Schedule VI), commercial burglary, theft of property over $5,000.
Eric Sim Walker, discharge of a firearm from car first degree, terroristic act, battery first degree, possession of firearms by certain persons.
Tevin D. Maxwell, 2 counts simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, forgery first degree, forgery second degree, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises refuse entry; criminal use of prohibited weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, battery second degree.
Nyterious Sharp, probation revocation.
Alford Smith, 2 counts revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
11 a.m.
Quincy Isiah Lewis, capital murder, aggravated robbery, battery first degree, firearm enhancement.
Denickolas Maurice Brown, 2 counts simultaneous possessison of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, 2 counts possession of firearm by certain person, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a defaced firearm, theft by receiving (firearm), possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), possession of controlled substance (Schedule III), 2 counts HO, possession of controlled substance (Schedulel I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, criminal impersonation second degree.
Dextrick Lapez French, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI ), driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine (Ecstasy), domestic battering third degree (subsequent offense or to a pregnant woman), 2 counts failure to appear.
Rose Condora, aggravated robbery.
Alex Brady Green, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Darrel Keyandre Alexander, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Charvo Raycharliski Smith, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Daniel Robert McMahen, residential burglary, breaking or entering, theft of property under $1,000, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of scrap metal - utility property value over $500.
Marty Shane Flow, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
William Brad Neill, terroristic act, aggravated assault on family/household member, terroristic threatening first degree.
1:30 p.m.
Marquese Shakwan Porchia, murder first degree.
Jardaygueas Shaydraanriccar Kesee, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, speeding, failure to appear.
Kelvin Dwaybne Wilbon, battery first degree, aggravated assault, criminal mischief first degree.
Jeffery W. Clark, terroristic threatening first degree.
Destiny Danielle Peace, engaging in continuing gang organization or enterprise first degree, forgery first degree.
Deunce Beasley, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, probation revocation.
Marcus Alan Morris, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Michael Sanders, terroristic act, battery first degree, aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm from car second degree.
Shabrecca Samful, battery second degree, endangering welfare of minor first degree.
Demetrius Paschal Jr., revocation of SIS.
2:30 p.m.
Terrance Jarmall Jones, aggravated residential burglary, 2 counts habitual offender, aggravated assault, possession of firearm by certain persons, 4 counts revocation.
Huey Henry Jr., delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, 2 counts possession of firearm by certain persons, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises refuse entry; simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.
Lance Shocklee, 2 counts battery second degree, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, resisting arrest, fleeing (on foot), failure to appear, habitual offender, resisting arrest.
Rico Jarel Frazier, endangering welfare of minor first degree, domestic battering third degree.
Carvandez Lamar Hardiman, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of instruments of crime.
Christopher M. Robinson, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, habitual offender, revocation of SIS.
Iyeshia Simoneilajiaha Hall, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), failure to appear.
Gary J. Smitherman, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tyler Ishad Ross, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) controlled substances more than 4 ounces.
James Walker, probation revocation.
3:30 p.m.
Colton Edward Smith, residential burglary, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, theft of property over $1,000.
Asia Ranae Smith, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, forgery first degree, forgery second degree, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Spencer Parnell Jameson, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, forgery first degree, forgery second degree, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Iris Tanya Banks, domestic battering second degree.
Octavia McBride, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Shelby Lane Rushing, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, forgery first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property under $1,000, forgery second degree, theft by receiving under $1,000.
Kendrin Deanthony Hicks, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine (Ectasy), possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Anthony Dawain Massey, domestic battering second degree (subsequent offense or to a pregnant woman).
Ashton Johnson, aggravated robbery, escape first degree, possession of firearms by certain persons, battery second degree, aggravated assault, terroristic act.
Desstani Parham Bryant, forgery second degree, theft by receiving under $1,000, theft of property under $1,000.
Robin Nichol Flowers, endangering welfare of minor first degree, aggravated assault, battery second degree, resisting arrest, criminal mischief first degree, domestic battering third degree.
Martin Jaqualion Williams, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Deneshia Lasha Singleton, theft of property over $5,000, theft of property (debit/credit card).
Terrance Trent Manning, possession of firearms by certain persons, aggravated assault.
Dontavious Marshall, aggravated residential burglary, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, aggravated assault, terroristic act.
Jennifer Marlar, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
Dezare Lawson, probation revocation.
Mark Beasley, probation revocation.
Jessie Snider, probation revocation.
Ebony Sharp, theft of property over $1,000.