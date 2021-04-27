Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Thursday, March 25
Deangleo Hunter, 19, Waldo, Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana.
Alivia Hundrix, 19, Texarkana, Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana.
Damarion Hunter, 18, Waldo, No Driver’s License, Ran a Red Light, Carrying a Weapon, and Possession of Marijuana.
Rodrick Smith, 36, Magnolia, Aggravated Robbery.
Whitley Colvin, 30, Magnolia, Driving While Intoxicated.
Saturday, March 27
Brandy Harmon, 46, Waldo, Terroristic Threatening.
Lester Hawthorne, 49, Magnolia, Failure to Appear.
Sunday, March 28
Tommy Chappel, 57, Magnolia, Possession of Marijuana.
Lynos Williams, 49, Magnolia, Failure to Appear.
Lastagia Willis, 21, Waldo, Obstruction Governmental Operations.
Monday, March 29
Keshawn French, 23, Magnolia, Failure to Appear.
Omaria Harris, 20, Magnolia, Failure to Appear.
Joshua Reeves, 26, Magnolia, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Marijuana.
Jordan White, 19, Magnolia, Failure to Appear.
Shanickqua Robinson, 30, Magnolia, Theft of Property less than $1,000.
Carlitha Wafer, 43, McNeil, Assault 2nd and Terroristic Threatening.
Thursday, April 1
Jeremy Smith, 36, Haynesville, LA, Obstruction Governmental Operations.
Shanickqua Robinson, 30, Magnolia, Shoplifting.
Saturday, April 3
Tevin Williams, 26, Magnolia, Failure to Appear.
Sunday, April 4
Clifton Jamerson Jr., 27, Magnolia, Interference With Emergency
Communication.
Monday, April 5
Charles Davis, 56, Magnolia, Criminal Trespass.
Detris Beal, 46, Magnolia, Criminal Trespass and Failure to Appear.
Tuesday, April 6
Skylar Elkins, 19, Sarepta, LA, Failure to Comply.
Jaden Zigler, 22, Magnolia, Failure to Appear.
Thursday, April 8
Danthony Easter, 21, Magnolia, Obstruction of Governmental Operations.
Kymrick Otunba, 32, Magnolia, Obstruction of Governmental Operations.
Saturday, April 10
Jama Scott, 43, Magnolia, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Roger Hampton, 50, Magnolia, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Terrence McBride, 37, Magnolia, Driving on Suspended DL and Following too Close.
Tiedra Turner, 28, Magnolia, Possession of Schedule I or II Substance.
Sunday, April 11
Teddy Moore, 60, Magnolia, Driving on Suspended DL and Drove Left of Center.
Monday, April 19
Zachary Beck, 32, Magnolia, Open Container.