Columbia County real estate transactions recorded September 30 - October 11 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes five residential sales.
A 1,594 SF house on Howard Street in Magnolia changed hands September 30 for $115,000. JACC Investment Group, LLC, incorporated by Curt Walker, sold the home to Jacob Tapley, who financed the purchase with a mortgage of $119,186.13 from Peoples Bank. JACC Investments Group purchased this house November 27, 2015, for $78,000 from Steve Craig Epperson by warranty deed.
The sale of 5.00 acres and a 1,280 SF mobile home on Columbia 55 in Waldo brought $130,000 on September 3. Colby Harris and Shelby Harris sold the property to Carrie Gann, who backed the sale with a mortgage of $116,870 from Peoples Bank. Mr. and Mrs. Harris bought the property September 30, 2015, for $57,000 from Charles Paul Covington by warranty deed.
A 3,808 SF house on Partee Street in Magnolia sold October 3 for $295,000. Paul A. Isenberg bought the house from Nina Marie Harsh Burns and Bob Burns, Roxana Harsh Whitner and Flippin Will-Burton Whitner III, and Amy Harsh Sixbey and Pat Sixbey. Mr. Isenberg financed this purchase with a mortgage of $295,000 from Farmers Bank and Trust. This property was conveyed November 20, 2014, for $275,000 from Mary Warnock Harsh to Nina Marie Harsh Burns et al by warranty deed.
The sale of a 1,471 SF house and .53 acre on North Dudney Street in Magnolia brought $149,900 on October 5. Randall Gene Rogers and Cathy Rogers, along with Donald Craig Rogers and Tamara Rogers sold the home to Tavaris Jamal Strickland. Mr. Strickland financed this purchase with a mortgage of $149,900 from Mortgage Research Center, LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) of Columbia, MO. This property was conveyed January 13, 2007, from Harold G. and Betty S. Rogers to Randall Gene Rogers and Donald Craig Rogers by warranty deed.
A 2,540 SF house on LaCari Street in Magnolia sold October 6 for $195,000. Daniel Shane Jackson and Lori D. Jackson sold the house to Nickolas Hunter Patterson and Lauren Patterson. Mr. and Mrs. Patterson financed this sale with a mortgage of $189,150 from Rocket Mortgage, LLC, of Detroit, Michigan. The Jacksons acquired this property June 27, 2017, for $132,000 from Kathy Jennings by warranty deed.