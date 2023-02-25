A drilling permit for a wildcat well into the Lower Smackover zone was recently renewed.
The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission initially granted a permit to Baker Oil LCC of San Augustine, TX last May. The company sought a permit as the operator and contractor for the Campbell 2 No. 1.
The permit was renewed for the well, which is located 1,592 feet FNL and 1,694 feet FEL in Section 2-20S-22W. More generally, the site is south of Columbia County Road 256 and west of County Road 3, north of the New Era Methodist Church in the Plainfield community near Walkerville.
Total depth is to 13,000 feet in the Lower Smackover Zone.
The starting date for the initial application was July 1, 2022. No new start date was set for the renewed application, which was filed by Baker Oil LLC of Lafayette, LA.
In other South Arkansas drilling activity:
Lamkin Oil Company of Stephens has completed the W.L. Smart E-1, Section 14-15S-20W in the Stephens Field of Columbia County. Total depth was to 1,605 feet in the Nacatoch Zone, with perforations between 1,481 and 1,490. No production was reported.
Recompletions
Weiser-Brown Operating Company has recompleted the Works “E” No. 21, Section 9-15S-22W in the Falcon Field of Nevada County. Total depth was to 1,301 feet in the Nacatosh Zone with perforations between 1,199 and 1,206 feet. No production was reported.
Urban Oil & Gas Group of Plano, TX, has recompleted the R.B. Allen “A” No. 8, Section 24-15S-19W in the Wesson Field of Ouachita County. Total depth was to 3,326 feet in the Hogg Sand, with perforations between 3,155 and 3,158 feet. Daily production was 12 barrels of 33-gravity oil.
Urban also recompleted the C.M. Wesson “B” No. 11 in the same Ouachita County field. Total depth was to 3,494 feet in the Travis Peak zone, with perforations between 3,294 and 3,297 feet, and 3,326 and 3,340 feet. Daily production was 12 barrels of 26-gravity oil.