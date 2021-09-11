Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in September 2021 as recorded by the Circuit Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first.
Jalon Todd Montgomery, 24, of Sarepta, LA and Cheyenne Dakota Wheeler, 25, of Sarepta, LA, September 10.
Xavier Amron James, 24, and Shaina Marie Gordy, 23, of Emerson, September 10.
Daniel Alan Stokes, 37, of Taylor and Brigit Annette Walton, 38, of Hope, September 9.
Joseph Reed Price, 29, of Waldo and Daynel Rhea Shackelford, 22, of Waldo, September 8.