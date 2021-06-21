A Magnolia man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison following his guilty plea to a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor via the production of child pornography.
Cole Thomas Dixon, 20, received his sentence – the federal minimum for the charge -- last week in U.S. District Court at El Dorado.
He was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
The plea agreement detailed the basis for Dixon’s plea.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received a tip on March 1, 2019 that Dixon had been sending indecent pictures by cell phone to a 12-year-old boy in Wisconsin.
A child forensic interviewer who works with the FBI learned that the boy began an online relationship with a man named “Cole” in December 2018. They first began communicating through a messaging application called “iFunny” but soon began communicating by text message.
The victim acknowledged that he sent nude images of himself to Dixon. Investigators reviewed the victim’s Apple iPhone and found photographs of Dixon. They also found messages that discussed Dixon’s desire to have sex with the victim and indicating that Dixon knew the victim was younger than 14.
Columbia County lawmen executed a search warrant at Dixon’s home on March 4, 2019, looking for evidence of criminal offenses committed in Arkansas, including sexual indecency with a child. They seized numerous electronic devices, including two iPhone, a computer hard drive, three game consoles, a laptop computer and two iPhones.
The iPhones were searched. They contained sexually explicit text and multi-media messages to and from the victim on Dixon’ iPhone.
“Those photos and videos, found on Dixon’s iPhone during the execution of the March 7 search warrant, depict the 12-year-old victim engaging in conduct Dixon has described in his preceding text messages,” the plea agreement said.
Other items of child pornography and child exploitation material were found on electronic devices found in Dixon’s home. “None of those items involved the victim, but rather they appear to have been downloaded from internet sources,” the plea agreement said.
In the plea agreement, Dixon agreed to forfeit the seized property. After his release, Dixon will have to register as a sex offender in the place he resides. He will receive credit for time already served.
The State of Arkansas agreed not to proceed with state charges against Dixon.
David Clay Fowlkes represented the government in the case. David Price of Magnolia represented the defendant.