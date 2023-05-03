Taylor Deanne Carter, 30, of Magnolia was sentenced to 15 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections recently for three charges of forgery in the second degree. She was sentenced to five years in each case and the sentences will run consecutively together.
Carter, who had seemed at ease at the podium during her past court appearances, cried in Columbia County Circuit Court as she heard the sentencing and was led to the table where paperwork is signed before inmates await their transfer to ADC.
Carter was represented by defense attorney Sandi O’Brien.
O’Brien asked some questions for Carter regarding sentencing and having time to take care of things before going to prison.
“She would like her property to be released to someone so she was going to see if she could sign something with the Magnolia Police Department,” O’Brien said. “She also wanted to see if before there is a bed in ADC if she could be released because her child is having some issues.”
Judge David Talley said it is not his place to release those he sentences to prison. He said Carter would have to speak to the sheriff about that. This is what Talley tells all inmates who ask him this question.
“If the sheriff wishes to let you out then that is up to you and the sheriff,” Talley said.
Before Carter’s sentencing, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Rainwater read to the court that on May 5, 2021, Carter attempted to cash a check at BancorpSouth that did not belong to her account.
According to the probable cause affidavit which law enforcement prepared while investigating a crime, Magnolia Police Officers were dispatched just after 3 p.m. to BancorpSouth in reference to someone trying to cash a forged check in the drive-thru in the fourth stall in a white Cadillac. The
officer contacted the driver and the driver, later identified as Carter, said she did not know why the police were talking to her but did say she was having issues with a check and was about to go inside to figure out what was going on.
Officer Reeves arrived and once he got Carter’s information, he found out she had a warrant with the city. He spoke to a passenger, Terrence Robinson, and he had a warrant with Columbia County. Both were placed into custody without incident, according to the affidavit.
Reeves then spoke to Elizabeth Goodwin, a bank teller. Goodwin said that when she saw the check, she knew it had not been written by Anita Dees based on the handwriting. She then called Tonya Morrison, the daughter who was also listed on the check and asked if they had written the check.
Morrison states she had not written the check.
Later that day, Lt. Josh Miller spoke with Morrison about the incident. Morrison advised the account is her mother’s, and that she and her brother Tim Dees are on the account. Morrison advised that the checks that were written were from a checkbook that was ordered but never received.
On May 6, 2021, Morrison advised officers that another check came on the account that was made out to Anthony Pugh. This check was in the amount of $625. The check was allegedly signed by Tim Dees, the affidavit reads. On May 11, Morrison contacted Miller again and advised three more checks had come through. She provided checks from Michael Jackson for $450, Taylor Carter for $850 that was noted to be for private sitting, and the last one was made out to a “Joe.” Morrison and Miller were unable to make out the last name on this check which was for $450.
On May 12, Morrison provided another check made out to Michael Jackson in the amount of $400.
The next case of Carter’s forgery crime, Rainwater said the case was on February 12, 2022, in Waldo and involved the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office investigating a false check to the Dixie Mart for $480.45.
Rainwater said Carter had written a forged check to Terry’s Fresh Market in Waldo and this was investigated initially on February 12-14, 2022.
According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office probable cause affidavit, then Detective Leroy Martin was contacted by Terry Smith, owner of Terry’s Fresh Market. Smith told Martin about the check and gave him the counterfeit check written on February 3, 2022. The check had the name “Dixie
Mart,” on it with a fake routing and checking account on it, the affidavit reads.
The check was printed out in the amount of $480.45. The check had a driver’s license number on it and the name Taylor Carter was written as the cashier.
While investigating this forgery, Martin obtained a store surveillance video showing a black female, positively identified as Carter. The affidavit reads Carter has a history of printing and forging checks. She also has several outstanding warrants for forgery in the second degree, the affidavit reads.
On June 15, 2022, Carter was arrested and interviewed by Martin. She told Martin the check was stolen and admitted to cashing it at Terry’s Fresh Market. Carter also confessed to being the one in the video that cashed the check at Terry’s Fresh Market. The interview was recorded and videoed.
In the final case, Carter was convicted on the probable cause affidavit written by Martin that happened on June 7, 2021. Lonnie Jackson and his daughter spoke with Martin about a theft of a check from his residence and was cashed, the affidavit reads.
Jackson said in the early part of February 2021, a young lady came into his residence asking to use his restroom. Jackson said he found out later a check was cashed out on his account, and he noticed a check missing from his checkbook.
The check was cashed on Feb. 25, 2021, and written for $400, and was authorized with his daughter’s signature which she said she did not write.
While investigating this forgery, Martin spoke with Farmers Bank Security and Fraud Department and obtained a photo and a video of the person who had cashed Lonnie Jackson’s check, the affidavit reads. Martin then positively identified the suspect as Taylor Carter and found out she and other accomplices were going to Farmer’s Bank and cashing bogus and fake checks.
During the investigation Martin assisted the Magnolia Police Department in arresting Carter on other forgery charges. Martin was identified as the one who signed other checks in question and as the one who came by Jackson’s home to use the restroom.
On her arrest date on June 15, 2022, Carter admitted to Martin she had stolen and cashed Jackson’s check. She also confessed to being the one on the video at Farmers Bank.
Forgery in the second degree is a Class C felony. The sentence can be less than three years but not more than 10 year and or a fine not to exceed $10,000.