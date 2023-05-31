A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr.
Court will be held Thursday in the courtroom at the Columbia County Criminal Detention Facility in Magnolia. Those defendants scheduled to appear at this time are listed as follows.
9 a.m.
Regina D. Pipkins, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II)
methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), resisting arrest, driving left of center, no child safety restraints, failure to appear.
Tasheka Teon McDuffie, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked.
Rodney Davis, appeal from District Court (criminal trespassing), appeal from District Court (criminal mischief first degree).
Asia Ranae Smith, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, forgery first degree, forgery second degree, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Lester Hawthorne, failure to appear.
Latedrick Robinson, theft of property over $5,000.
Anthony Taylor, endangering welfare of minor first degree, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, possession of controlled substance (Schedule IV, V), driving while intoxicated second offense.
Pierre Bell Jr., violation uniform machine gun act.
Darrell Bell Jr., violation uniform machine gun act.
Ronnie Butler Jr., violation uniform machine gun act.
L.C. Briggs, revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
Joshua McGaugh, probation revocation.
Aaron Frazier, probation revocation.
10 a.m.
Shaivonn Anthony Robinson, capital murder, aggravated robbery, battery first degree, firearm enhancement, escape first degree, impairing operation of vital public facility.
Nikki Lee Kirkpatrick, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II)
methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), hindering apprehension or prosecution.
Traivon Jefferson, murder first degree.
Jeffery Allen Nipper, tampering with physical evidence, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked.
Jessie Rene Rash, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Logan Lawery Edwards, sexual assault second degree, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening first degree.
Monica Crumpler, theft of property over $25,000.
Jamal Heard, domestic battering second degree (subsequent offense or to a pregnant woman), criminal mischief first degree.
Benjamin D. Keith, 2 counts terroristic threatening first degree, 2 counts aggravated assault, resisting arrest.
Angela Keith, tampering with physical evidence (impairs/obstructs
prosecution/defense), 2 counts terroristic threatening first degree, 2 counts aggravated assault.
Wendy Brigham, revocation of SIS.
Raney Sprayberry, revocation of SIS.
11 a.m.
Shirstine L. Easter, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II)
methamphetamine or cocaine, DWS first offense, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Jerdarious Juwon Willis, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI), failure to appear.
Rose Condora, aggravated robbery.
Alex Brady Green, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Devante Jamal Williams, domestic battering first degree, use of a deadly weapon.
Larry Dejuan Hauptman, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual offender.
Johnny Ray Perkins, terroristic threatening first degree.
Joshuah Shamaud Curley, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, criminal use of prohibited weapon.
Andre Manning, impairing operation of vital public facility, habitual offender.
Ricardo Walker, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) with purpose to deliver (not methamphetamine/cocaine); possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver, theft by
receiving (firearm) under $2,500, habitual offender.
Jonavius Curry, revocation of SIS.
Gary Smitherman, probation revocation.
1:30 p.m.
Detrevis Wafer, aggravated assault, battery first degree, felony with firearm.
John Lee Smith, residential burglary, domestic battery third degree, 2 counts habitual offender, residential burglary, fleeing (on foot), possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Marquese Shakwan Porchia, murder first degree.
Kristopher L. Lowe, possession of firearm certain persons, criminal impersonation first degree, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Kevin Dwayne Wilbon, battery first degree, aggravated assault, criminal mischief first degree.
Jessie Snider, failure to appear, probation revocation.
Gcorey Desean Lovett, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger.
Laterrence D. Hardwell, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Kendrick Milner, breaking or entering, theft of property (credit/debit card/account number), theft of property over $1,000.
Andre Demetris Gilmore, battery second degree.
Michael Wade McBride, possession of controlled substance (Schedule III), possession of marijuana (Schedule IV), speeding, habitual offender.
Kassandra Robinson, 4 counts terroristic threatening first degree.
Detrevis Wafer, battery first degree, felony with firearm.
2:30 p.m.
Mark Deon Claiborne, possession of firearm by certain persons, fleeing (on foot), 2 counts habitual offender, 4 counts failure to appear, sex offender failing to register, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI).
Denickolas Maurice Brown, 2 counts simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, 2 counts possession of firearm by certain person, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a defaced firearm, theft by receiving (firearm), possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), possession of controlled substance (Schedule III), 3 counts habitual offender, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, criminal impersonation second degree, battery first degree, victim is employee of a correctional facility; escape first degree, theft of property over $5,000.
Jeffery Leon Colvin, forgery first degree, 2 counts habitual offender, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine/cocaine, tampering with physical evidence,
possession of drug paraphernalia, 2 counts criminal mischief first degree, 2 counts theft of property over $1,000.
Nilan K. McNeil, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening first degree, criminal mischief second degree, failure to appear.
Ebony Sharp, theft of property over $1,000, residential burglary, breaking or entering, theft of property under $1,000.
Elizabeth Daniele Robinson, theft of property (credit/debit card), theft of property under $1,000, theft of property (credit/debit card or account number).
Peter Jerrone Burnell, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of firearm by certain persons, 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia, 3 counts habitual offender, delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine (methamphetamine); possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine (cocaine), possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), revocation of SIS.
Stacy R. Williams Sr., failure to comply with registration and reporting
requirements - refusal to cooperate with assessment process, habitual offender, revocation of SIS.
Melissa Ann Lewis, forgery first degree, theft of property (credit/debit card), probation revocation.
Spencer Parnell Jameson, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, forgery first degree, forgery second degree, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Ashton Johnson, aggravated robbery, escape first degree, possession of firearms by certain persons, battery second degree, aggravated assault, terroristic act, aggravated assault upon a certified law enforcement officer or employee of a correctional facility, impairing operation of vital public facility.
Dontavious Marshall, aggravated residential burglary, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, aggravated assault, terroristic act, impairing operation of vital public facility, habitual offender. Rico Jermaine Rose, possession of firearms by certain persons, murder first degree, battery first degree, victim is employee of a correctional facility; escape first degree, theft of property over $5,000, HO, revocation of SIS.
Jessie Wayne Dyson, kidnapping, battery second degree, habitual offender.
3:30 p.m.
Kenijajuan K. Witcher, theft by receiving over $1,000, 2 counts habitual offender, commercial burglary, theft of property under $1,000.
Trevor Paul Smith, battery second degree.
Mitchell Madison, escape first degree, battery first degree, victim is employee of a correctional facility; habitual offender, probation revocation, revocation of SIS.
Joseph Scarber, terroristic act, endangering welfare of minor first degree, aggravated assault upon employee of a correctional facility.
Shardae Calton, domestic battering first degree, use of a deadly weapon.
William McLeod, terroristic threatening first degree, aggravated assault on family/household member, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
Jeffery Thornton, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, breaking or entering, habitual offender.
Scott Anthony Howell, battery first degree, possession of firearm by certain persons -- prior crime violent or present use to commit crime; aggravated assault on family/household member, felony with a firearm, habitual offender.
Dylan Colby Riley, 2 counts aggravated assault on family/household member, 3 counts terroristic threatening first degree.
Romeko Stevenson, violation uniform machine gun act, possession of firearm on public or private school property or bus, criminal trespass (occupiable structure).
Jaquez Burdetten, violation uniform machine gun act, possession of firearm on public or private school property or bus, criminal trespass (occupiable structure).
Darius Johnson, violation uniform machine gun act, possession of firearm on public or private school property or bus, criminal trespass (occupiable structure).
Elvis Wright Jr., residential burglary, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property over $1,000, habitual offender, probation revocation, revocation of SIS.
Deandre Dismuke, arrested on a failure to appear for Drug Court.