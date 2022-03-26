Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Wednesday, March 23
Kiara Bradford, 26, Magnolia, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.
Zachary Gutierrez, 22, Stamps, failure to appear.
Thursday, March 24
Brandy Harden, 35, Magnolia, domestic battering 3rd degree.
Shardae Calton, 27, Magnolia, domestic battering 3rd degree.
Friday, March 25
Anthony Wright, 47, Magnolia, criminal trespass, possession of marijuana, possession of instrument of crime, and resisting arrest.