Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during June 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first.
Abril Telane Moore v. Damarcious Accion Moore. June 13. Married April 5, 2021. Plaintiff is restored to the maiden name of Abril Telane Smith.
Gerald “Curt” Yates Jr. v. Kaycee Yates. June 8. Married September 28, 2007. Defendant is restored to maiden name of Kaycee Williamson.
Pamela Schulz v. Christopher Shultz. June 6. Plaintiff is restored to the maiden name of Pamela Ann Gatlin.
Johnny Landers v. Laverne Landers. June 6. Married December 16, 2007. Defendant is restored to maiden name of Laverne Eason.
Katherine Griffin v. Corey Griffin. June 6. Plaintiff is restored to the maiden name of Katherine Annette Campbell.
Colby Riley v. Judith Smith. June 1