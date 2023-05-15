Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during May 2023 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first.
Barbara Wilson versus James R. Wilson. May 11. Plaintiff is restored to the former name of Goutreaux.
Henry Frank Cunningham versus Sheila Louise Owen-Cunningham May 10. Married January 5, 1988.
Casey M. Pruitt versus Ronnie E. Pruitt. May 10. Plaintiff is restored to her maiden name of Casey Morgan Farris.
Crystal L. Brock versus James R. Johnson. May 3.
Payton Dauzat-Brown versus William Trenton Brown, May 1. Married September 10, 2022. Plaintiff is restored to her maiden name of Payton Dauzat.
Taylor Nichols versus Jennifer Nichols. May 1. Married August 20, 2022.